Man, we hope Ralph Northam is sweatin’ it today. What a nasty campaign he’s been running these last few weeks, doing everything he could to tie Gillespie to Trump and Nazis, accusing him of being a racist; sadly for him (but not for the GOP) seems the disgusting ad Latino Victory Fund ran made the most impact with voters.

And not in a good way if you’re Northam.

Democrats have turned out to be their own worst enemies.

Way to go!

And in case you live under a rock (which hey, it happens), Alexandria is typically VERY blue. Oh, Fenit left out one important detail though …

It wouldn’t be news if Republicans were suddenly deciding to vote for the Republican.

Brainchild.

Ha!

Maybe a little bit of both.

*Go Gillespie Go*

