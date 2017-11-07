Man, we hope Ralph Northam is sweatin’ it today. What a nasty campaign he’s been running these last few weeks, doing everything he could to tie Gillespie to Trump and Nazis, accusing him of being a racist; sadly for him (but not for the GOP) seems the disgusting ad Latino Victory Fund ran made the most impact with voters.

And not in a good way if you’re Northam.

Our reporters at polls in NoVa have talked to a few Republican voters who say the Latino Victory Fund ad factored large in their vote — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) November 7, 2017

Democrats have turned out to be their own worst enemies.

Hahaha, A+ work Democrats, perfect execution https://t.co/3CrOvsLu0n — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 7, 2017

Way to go!

“It played into the common refrain from the left that the right is evil” Robert Kinsler, a 33-year-old Alexandria business owner, told me — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) November 7, 2017

And in case you live under a rock (which hey, it happens), Alexandria is typically VERY blue. Oh, Fenit left out one important detail though …

He didn't have enough characters to type that they were undecided voters who voted Republican this morning, brain child. — Rick Canton ℹ️ (@TheRickCanton) November 7, 2017

It wouldn’t be news if Republicans were suddenly deciding to vote for the Republican.

Brainchild.

Ha!

With all the terrible decisions the dems are making I’m starting to wonder if they’re doing it on purpose…or just being stupid?🤔 — 🎄TreEquality🎄 (@ElleWest25) November 7, 2017

Maybe a little bit of both.

*Go Gillespie Go*

