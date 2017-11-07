Ok ok ok, so we reported on Ted Lieu getting his arse handed to him by Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) a little while ago, but this was TOO GOOD not to share. Watching Ben Shapiro dismantle Ted Lieu and ultimately leaving him speechless (tweetless?) may be our favorite thing on Twitter today.

Why I walked out of yet another moment of silence on the House floor for a gun massacre. We cannot remain silent. https://t.co/F4j4sCsOFw — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 7, 2017

Does he realize he disrespected every innocent to make some political statement about their deaths?

You do understand that the moment of silence is out of respect for the memories of the slain, correct? https://t.co/YvUlVMz6tV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 7, 2017

We’re not sure Ted understands what a moment of silence represents.

Yes and I have concluded the best way to show that respect is to jar people to take action to prevent future mass shootings. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 7, 2017

Yes, disrespecting the dead during a moment of silence will totally stop gun violence.

Toad.

Do you walk out of funerals regularly to go perform acts you believe are worthwhile, or do you maybe stay first? https://t.co/KaSFaxOQNY — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 7, 2017

Eek.

I would not walk out of a funeral. But I will walk out of a moment of silence, and I will do it again until we get action on gun safety. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 7, 2017

Guess 22,000 laws regulating gun safety aren’t enough for ol’ Ted. Of course he still thinks Nixon was impeached so we’re not surprised he doesn’t understand what he’s talking about.

Editor’s note: Yes, we keep hitting him about Nixon, it’s just too funny.

Will you also walk out for terror victims targeted by foreign-born terrorists until immigration reform is pursued? https://t.co/U3OdGAv8lz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 7, 2017

Ooh, good question.

If it's done with assault rifle or gun modified by a bump stock, then yes. Also, nearly all mass shootings in US are done by US citizens. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 7, 2017

Only if it’s done with a gun? Wait. So he only cares this passionately about gun deaths? Gosh, that sounds like a narrative if we ever heard one.

You have picky standards for which moments of silence to boycott. Why are some victims worth less than others? https://t.co/zhL84OsLRj — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 7, 2017

Yup. Victims he can use for his agenda are the only ones who count.

I am basing it on inaction on gun safety. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 7, 2017

Gun safety. HA HA HA HA.

Whatever dude.

And I'm asking why inaction on other issues doesn't merit similar action on your part, or if this is grandstanding. https://t.co/eTJPBOIXPb — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 7, 2017

And crickets.

*snort*

So make it about yourself. Got it! — Micah Rate (@Micah_Rate) November 7, 2017

That’s what Democrats do.

