That moment when James Comey announces he’s joined Twitter and you look for that blue checkmark over and over again to make sure it’s not a joke.

And to think, this website is FREE.

Here’s my new handle. Glad to be part of the Twitterverse. Grateful to Reinhold for the cover these last few years. — James Comey (@Comey) November 6, 2017

Here we go.

As an initiation rite, you must now participate in Angry Personal Preference Twitter. Let's begin: is or is not Die Hard a Christmas Movie? — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 6, 2017

It’s a Christmas movie, OBVIOUSLY.

jesus lachlan start with a softball also die hard is not a christmas movie and i will fight anyone who says it is — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) November 6, 2017

C’mon, take it easy on the guy. Twitter is hard.

go away — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) November 6, 2017

Harsh.

Why did you ignore overwhelming evidence against @HillaryClinton? And do innocent people usually destroy evidence? 📱 🔨 — Christie (@RepRepublic) November 6, 2017

Fair question.

Note to Comey, NEVER read the comments.

Ahhhh… The old book coming out routine. — Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) November 6, 2017

Awww, good point.

Is this real? — Grammitude💥 (@jgsworld08) November 6, 2017

SEE?!? We weren’t sure at first either.

Have time to investigate the Cleveland Browns front office situation? Need answers to that disaster. — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) November 6, 2017

Priorities, man.

you threw the election to Trump. Shame on you. — Hecate Demetersdatte (@HecateDemetersd) November 6, 2017

*eye roll*

You’re going to hate it here. pic.twitter.com/p5YEIpRD1H — LizaLou (@Lil_Red_Hed) November 6, 2017

He has NO idea. EL OH EL.

Related:

Twitchy coverage of James Comey