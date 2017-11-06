That moment when James Comey announces he’s joined Twitter and you look for that blue checkmark over and over again to make sure it’s not a joke.
And to think, this website is FREE.
Here’s my new handle. Glad to be part of the Twitterverse. Grateful to Reinhold for the cover these last few years.
— James Comey (@Comey) November 6, 2017
Here we go.
As an initiation rite, you must now participate in Angry Personal Preference Twitter. Let's begin: is or is not Die Hard a Christmas Movie?
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 6, 2017
It’s a Christmas movie, OBVIOUSLY.
jesus lachlan start with a softball
also die hard is not a christmas movie and i will fight anyone who says it is
— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) November 6, 2017
C’mon, take it easy on the guy. Twitter is hard.
go away
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) November 6, 2017
Harsh.
Why did you ignore overwhelming evidence against @HillaryClinton? And do innocent people usually destroy evidence? 📱 🔨
— Christie (@RepRepublic) November 6, 2017
Fair question.
— B'sC'sSoxPats-Yup! (@RedDFredDFla) November 6, 2017
Note to Comey, NEVER read the comments.
Ahhhh… The old book coming out routine.
— Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) November 6, 2017
Awww, good point.
Is this real?
— Grammitude💥 (@jgsworld08) November 6, 2017
SEE?!? We weren’t sure at first either.
— David Hughes 🇪🇺 (@DavidHughesTwit) November 6, 2017
Have time to investigate the Cleveland Browns front office situation? Need answers to that disaster.
— Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) November 6, 2017
Priorities, man.
you threw the election to Trump. Shame on you.
— Hecate Demetersdatte (@HecateDemetersd) November 6, 2017
*eye roll*
You’re going to hate it here. pic.twitter.com/p5YEIpRD1H
— LizaLou (@Lil_Red_Hed) November 6, 2017
He has NO idea. EL OH EL.
