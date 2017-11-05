EVERYBODY RUN FOR YOUR LIVES, IT’S THE GREAT ANTIFA UPRISING …

Oh, wait.

It’s Antifa we’re talking about, never mind.

How many trees had to DIE for this uprising, you monsters!

They were far too busy dancing around in rainbow suspenders, talking about how cool their cats are and throwing glitter at posters of Donald Trump.

Wait a minute, there could be an opportunity here … heh.

We are SERIOUSLY going to be up at night worrying about this uprising.

We love this, especially his little thermos and lunchbox.

RIGHT? That would explain the Totino’s Pizza Rolls shortage as well.

Uprising.

Adorbs.

