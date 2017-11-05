EVERYBODY RUN FOR YOUR LIVES, IT’S THE GREAT ANTIFA UPRISING …

Oh, wait.

It’s Antifa we’re talking about, never mind.

How many trees had to DIE for this uprising, you monsters!

Haha guess they want us to protest for them too! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bgmTm3X59L — Maria (@madwomanmaria) November 5, 2017

They were far too busy dancing around in rainbow suspenders, talking about how cool their cats are and throwing glitter at posters of Donald Trump.

Clueless morons…you gotta admit, Sir James, that they're several bricks short of a wall. Trump's wall. — Indict Hillary (@actlightning) November 5, 2017

Wait a minute, there could be an opportunity here … heh.

Pretty scary stuff right there! — Tango Whiskey (@Arkpatriot) November 5, 2017

We are SERIOUSLY going to be up at night worrying about this uprising.

We love this, especially his little thermos and lunchbox.

I wasn't worried. There was a new Call of Duty release this week. No way they were going to miss that. — Thomas Purcell (@realTomPurcell) November 5, 2017

RIGHT? That would explain the Totino’s Pizza Rolls shortage as well.

Uprising.

Adorbs.

