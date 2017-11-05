Gotta take a moment to thank The New York Times for giving us ENDLESS amounts of stupid to cover. Seriously, mucho gracias for the job security, crazy people at the NYT.

Case in point:

Opinion: And then they came for Robert Mueller https://t.co/H3WRjwTKse — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 5, 2017

Do they know where that came from?!

From The New York Times:

There’s no bottom to the delusion on display. At this point, investigators could release videotapes of Vladimir Putin personally handing Mr. Trump a uranium-lined briefcase filled with stolen emails, and the right-wing armada would find a way to blame Mrs. Clinton. (This would be followed, of course, by a congressional investigation to identify who leaked the tapes.)

See, we saved you a click PLUS you don’t have to read the full stupid.

You’re welcome.

"and then they came for…" the Times uses same set up aimed at german intellectuals during the rise of Nazi power. https://t.co/vnHGjCew7A — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 5, 2017

And they keep insisting it’s the Right and Trump behaving like Nazis? Alrighty then, NYT.

Nauseating filth -> @nytimes — Corp Jihad Watch (@JohnGaltReport) November 5, 2017

That might actually be their new tagline.

Ha! Fair point.

Not the "failing new york times", noooo — Conservative Cajun (@jsavoie67) November 5, 2017

Because they’re usually the epitome of integrity in their reporting and story-writing.

Bingo.

Related:

