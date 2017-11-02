Good to see how badly Chelsea Handler’s newly chosen career as a ‘political activist’ is going … maybe if she is going to insist on speaking about politics she should take the time to learn a thing or two about it first.

Just a thought.

For example, no one is ‘letting’ Trump be president.

When we look back on this, it's not that we won't believe that donald trump was president, we will be alarmed for how long we let it go on. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 2, 2017

He is the president.

He was elected.

See, we had this thing called an election…and then we got a new POTUS…oh never mind. You'll never get it. — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) November 2, 2017

Try using puppets and crayons.

Too late for that.

If you can’t handle how a republic works, including the process of elections, please move to a country more suited to your ideals. — AJ DeV (@AlwaysAphiemi) November 2, 2017

Didn’t she say she’d leave the country if Trump won? Or was that Rosie?

We get the unfunny, angry, politically backward, hairy arm-pitted comedians confused sometimes, our bad.

