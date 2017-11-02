That feeling when an old tweet from Hillary superfan Peter Daou hits Donna Brazile right in her DNC …

This whole situation with Donna, Hillary, and the DNC truly is delicious. We knew long ago that Debbie Wasserman Schultz was manipulating the DNC because it was supposedly ‘Hillary’s turn’ PLUS we also knew that Donna helped cheat Bernie during one of the debates by giving Hillary the questions beforehand.

But reading the whole story from Donna herself on Politico no less, super duper delicious.

Well, clearly Donna is just racist.

Wait.

No.

She’s sexist.

Hrm, that doesn’t work either.

But wait, there’s more:

Sheesh, since they verified it and everything.

This has also been verified.

It really is.

What a glorious day NOT to be Hillary Clinton.

