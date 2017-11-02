That feeling when an old tweet from Hillary superfan Peter Daou hits Donna Brazile right in her DNC …

Breaking: Donna Brazile is a sexist. pic.twitter.com/MWAYArLkc3 — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) November 2, 2017

This whole situation with Donna, Hillary, and the DNC truly is delicious. We knew long ago that Debbie Wasserman Schultz was manipulating the DNC because it was supposedly ‘Hillary’s turn’ PLUS we also knew that Donna helped cheat Bernie during one of the debates by giving Hillary the questions beforehand.

But reading the whole story from Donna herself on Politico no less, super duper delicious.

.@ggreenwald is right. The typical smear tactics (left is racist, sexist) don't work here. https://t.co/TfJauCoLDW — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) November 2, 2017

Well, clearly Donna is just racist.

Wait.

No.

She’s sexist.

Hrm, that doesn’t work either.

But wait, there’s more:

omg Verrit "verified" that the Dem primary was not rigged. pic.twitter.com/moGtzkCXB9 — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) November 2, 2017

Sheesh, since they verified it and everything.

that tweet aged well. — Matt Herren (@sargeherren) November 2, 2017

Related: Peter Daou is a lunatic. — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) November 2, 2017

This has also been verified.

The fact that democrats don't care that their candidate rigged the election against Bernie is hilarious — Lexingtonsportscards (@LexSportsCards) November 2, 2017

It really is.

What a glorious day NOT to be Hillary Clinton.

Related:

WHOA: Donna Brazile goes OFF the rails, makes HUGE accusations against DNC, Clinton campaign