Sing along:

‘Til the one day when Berkeley met these felons … and they knew that it was much more than a hunch. That this group, must somehow form AntiFa, and that’s they way they all became the Berkeley bunch.’

Hrm … the guy in the upper right-hand corner looks a little like Peter Brady.

Heh.

Ok, so clearly we totally love this tweet, but it’s missing something.

Oh THAT’S it!

What a giver.

This will be in our heads, all day.

HAAAAAAAAA!

Maybe a shower?

And curtain.

