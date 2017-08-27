You gotta be f’ing kidding us with this this nonsense … including all of the damn emoji.

Does Bradley think we’ll take him more seriously if he uses every emoji ever created?

Wait, Chelsea? Her. Sorry, we got distracted by the super spy smiley faces:

nazi germany had gestapo 🕵️ stalin russia had nkvd 🕵️ east germany had stasi 🕵️ now america has @ICEgov 🕵️ more fear, terror 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 26, 2017

How hard do you think ICE laughed when they read this tweet?

6 million Jews would have given anything for the Gestapo to have been like ICE and just deported them. Way to trivialize the Holocaust. — Susan (@SammdSusan) August 27, 2017

Not to mention all ICE is doing is detaining people in a country illegally and sending them home; probably NOT the smartest comparison to make here, Bradley … er … Chelsea.

Careful. I hear you can get sent back to prison for using too many emojis, Brad — Roadbeard 🇺🇸 (@TuffAdams) August 27, 2017

Heh.

Enforcing immigration laws is nothing like Stalin or Nazi Germany. Now the treason you committed is. So there's that🤔 — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 26, 2017

Oof.

Emojis: The last resort of the rhetorically inept. Brad thinks he's clever; but he's not. — Captain Smirk 🖖 (@CaptainSmirk2) August 27, 2017

Dude, emoji can change the world … you wait.

so you are saying that ice has killed people?

hung them by piano wire? — ChampionofDeplorable (@FJ473) August 26, 2017

Put them in gas ovens to die, pulled their teeth, stolen from them – last we checked, ICE isn’t attempting genocide.

Bradley.

Blah blah blah. You are a traitor. — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) August 26, 2017

Truth.

It's so different now. We need more agencies to keep up with all the genders, Brad. — HerrMorgenholz (@HerrMorgenholz) August 26, 2017

When you're done playing dress-up, maybe you can see a doc for your mental problems. Can commutations of American traitors be revoked, btw? — Susan_Wright (@SweetieWalker) August 27, 2017

Let’s hope there’s an emoji for THAT.

Related:

Blame CAPITALISM! LOONY SJW insists Harvey is NOT a natural disaster (gets BLOWN away)