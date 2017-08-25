They still don’t realize he’s not the real Sean Spicer.
Thank goodness!
Lefties, the account that’s making you SO pissy is actually Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) and he is what we call a parody account. To avoid future mockery in a Twitchy article, we suggest you look for that blue check.
Or don’t.
Of course Spicier’s tweet about hoping there was a Confederate soldier named Bob Costas didn’t go over well … with the Left:
I got the Yeltsin bust pic.twitter.com/bWXsyv94mx
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 23, 2017
Lucky!
You were wrong alright pic.twitter.com/K5k95cZqN5
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 23, 2017
There’s something especially wonderful about someone too dumb to realize they’re calling a parody dumb.
It’s literally Twitter gold.
Oh so we're not waiting for all the facts this week pic.twitter.com/VlsYJ5lFUP
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 24, 2017
Well of course facts matter when the shooter is not a convenient ploy for their agenda.
Double quarter pounder w/cheese please pic.twitter.com/MopoBsntcT
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 25, 2017
You want fries with that?
Say it after us …
"Teacher" pic.twitter.com/Txba7H3WWO
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 23, 2017
Sure we learned something, that government likes to waste our money.
Teacher.
