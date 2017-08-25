They still don’t realize he’s not the real Sean Spicer.

Thank goodness!

Lefties, the account that’s making you SO pissy is actually Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) and he is what we call a parody account. To avoid future mockery in a Twitchy article, we suggest you look for that blue check.

Or don’t.

Of course Spicier’s tweet about hoping there was a Confederate soldier named Bob Costas didn’t go over well … with the Left:

I got the Yeltsin bust pic.twitter.com/bWXsyv94mx — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 23, 2017

Lucky!

You were wrong alright pic.twitter.com/K5k95cZqN5 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 23, 2017

There’s something especially wonderful about someone too dumb to realize they’re calling a parody dumb.

It’s literally Twitter gold.

Oh so we're not waiting for all the facts this week pic.twitter.com/VlsYJ5lFUP — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 24, 2017

Well of course facts matter when the shooter is not a convenient ploy for their agenda.

Double quarter pounder w/cheese please pic.twitter.com/MopoBsntcT — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 25, 2017

You want fries with that?

Say it after us …

Sure we learned something, that government likes to waste our money.

Teacher.

