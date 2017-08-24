Huh … do you notice a trend in these various New York Times headlines?

Iowahawk does.

Anybody else starting to get seriously creeped out by the Times? pic.twitter.com/kq8NDHAuS3 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 24, 2017

Hrm.

Could it be RUSSIA?

Socialism?

I'm also enjoying their now-daily rants against the First Amendment — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 24, 2017

I remember when the NYTimes would sneak in a Soviet nostalgia thinkpiece 2-3 times a year, before they became an entire Lifestyle Section — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 24, 2017

What is the New York Times trying to tell us!?

I have to believe it's trolling. Communism is only really cool on the Upper East Side. — Crank-Lee Gordon (@CrankyGordon) August 24, 2017

Trolling for clicks. Maybe.

But, but, they're journalists….. — Michael Highsmith (@click4mrh) August 24, 2017

Just earlier today, a NYT columnist wrote a ‘poor us’ piece about how mean Trump is to the media. Their self-awareness is at a WHOPPING zero.

For people freaking out about Russia interfering with our democracy, they sure seem infatuated with the USSR. — Jeff NinjaFox (@SwiftNinjaFox) August 24, 2017

Hey! That sounds like something a Russian bot would say!

Ah comrades, those were the days. The view from my gulag in Siberia was stunning. And the food… don't get me started! — Everett Royer (@KSportsImages) August 24, 2017

Don’t give them any ideas!

