Huh … do you notice a trend in these various New York Times headlines?

Iowahawk does.

Hrm.

Could it be RUSSIA?

Socialism?

What is the New York Times trying to tell us!?

Trolling for clicks. Maybe.

Just earlier today, a NYT columnist wrote a ‘poor us’ piece about how mean Trump is to the media. Their self-awareness is at a WHOPPING zero.

Hey! That sounds like something a Russian bot would say!

Don’t give them any ideas!

