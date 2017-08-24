The Wall Street Journal reported on Republican Representative Steve Scalise ‘learning how to walk again’ after being shot at a congressional baseball practice.

Steve Scalise is learning how to walk again after being shot at a congressional baseball practice in Junehttps://t.co/m2YrNnLRBc — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 22, 2017

They just keep leaving out one teeny TINY detail:

He was shot by a Democrat Bernie Bro who set out to massacre Republicans. https://t.co/bPak4UOkX5 — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) August 24, 2017

That.

I feel like it's sort of weird how they keep forgetting that minor detail. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 24, 2017

Totally weird, right?

Rep. Steve Scalise learning to walk again. Motives unclear. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 24, 2017

Sorta like how motives are often unclear in terror attacks.

True dat.

Sudden wound onset followed by profuse bleeding is apparently going around this year. No big deal, right? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 24, 2017

That time of year. *wash your hands*

Rifles are going around shooting people. Much like those vans in Europe. — Holden (@Holden114) August 24, 2017

Hey, maybe we should just make it illegal to try and kill other people?

"He contracted a bullet due to natural causes" — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 24, 2017

Don’cha hate it when that happens?

