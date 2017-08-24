When even your Deputy Weather Editor finds something about Trump to bitch about on Twitter you MIGHT have issues, Washington Post.

Seems Angela is angry with Trump for retweeting the Obama eclipse meme earlier this morning:

While the president is busy retweeting stuff like this, Texas is preparing for a deadly hurricane. Worst storm in over a decade. #harvey pic.twitter.com/m7z7mDzjXO — Angela Fritz ⛈ (@angelafritz) August 24, 2017

While the WaPo Deputy Weather Editor is busy tweeting about Trump’s retweets, Texas is preparing for a deadly hurricane.

Huh.

And c’mon, IT WAS A JOKE … on his personal account.

Goodness forbid the president make jokes this way; if this had been Obama she would have been praising him for lifting American’s spirits as they worry and fret over this massive hurricane.

Do you want him to go stop a hurricane now? #Idiots — Bob Shaw (@azbobshaw) August 24, 2017

Yup. And if he doesn’t stop the hurricane he clearly FAILED.

It's been that long? According to the inventor of the internet we were supposed to have storms like Katrina every few months. — Stephen (@Mouse_About) August 24, 2017

Al Gore gets NO respect.

Heh.

What is he supposed to do throw himself in the path #liberaldumbass — TomBradysdeflatedbls (@kenny328usa) August 24, 2017

Something like that.

And even then she’d find a way to say he didn’t do it right, nothing makes these people happy.

