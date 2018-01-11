So WalMart giving BACK to its employees is a bad thing. K.

1. Can we talk about these new Walmart bonuses? Because it's important. It sounds amazing: The nation's largest employer is giving all its employees up to $1K! Let's dig deeper https://t.co/PcS7YMOCvu — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 11, 2018

Judd is the kind of guy who comes to a birthday party and reminds everyone that a birthday is really just another year closer to you DYING. Seriously. If Obama’s admin had found a way to inspire corporations to raise wages for their employees and give out bonuses Judd and others on the Left would be calling him a hero for all the little people.

Of course, Obama would never cut taxes or regulations so corporations could do these things for their employees so it’s a moot point but still …

2. First, you have to work at WalMart 20 YEARS to be eligible for the full 1K. The average bonus will be about $190. https://t.co/RXYtgIVV1u — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 11, 2018

Here we go again, $190 isn’t a lot of money to these people. Forget that it’s two weeks of groceries, three tanks of gas, an electric or gas bill …

Imagine being this damn miserable that you feel the need to poo all over someone else’s good fortune.

3. Second, you have to put it in perspective. The total value of the corporate tax cut is at least $18 billion over 10 years. (Likely a lot more.) The value of these bonuses is $400 million. Walmart is giving it's workers just 2.2% of the tax cut.https://t.co/PcS7YMOCvu — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 11, 2018

SO WHAT?!?! Under Obama, they couldn’t give their employees ANYTHING like this.

Let’s put it in perspective, WalMart is the employer and in business to MAKE MONEY. They don’t have to do a damn thing for their employees and yet they are, all because Republicans cut taxes.

The Left HATES that it worked and that the economy is turning around as Americans have more money in their pockets.

4. And remember these corporate tax cuts are permanent. Part of the purpose of these bonuses is to increase public support for a very unpopular tax plan so Walmart can make billions more in perpetuity https://t.co/RXYtgIVV1u — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 11, 2018

Dude.

5. Overall, we seen headlines from over 50 companies doling out bonuses to employees. But the value of these bonuses is just 0.13% of the value of the tax cut over 10 years. 0.13 PERCENThttps://t.co/RXYtgIVV1u pic.twitter.com/NNxB6gMBnc — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 11, 2018

Which is still far more than anyone got under Obama.

Suck it up.

6. If the purpose of this tax cut was to give workers a one time bonus, for the same cost, we could have given every WalMart worker $8500! Instead we gave $18 billion to Walmart and they gave each employee an average of $180https://t.co/RXYtgIVV1u — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 11, 2018

OMG.

They raised their starting wage to $11 per hour, which is only slightly less than what Hillary paid women on her campaign. https://t.co/Q0WTGSjEH5 — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) January 11, 2018

Heh.

It is great that people are getting $1,000 bonuses. How is that not good news for those families? — Keith White (@keethers) January 11, 2018

It is good news, the Left just can’t stand the idea that tax cuts and trickle-down economics actually work.

Also, Judd ignored the whole deal from WalMart:

Ignores starting wage increases, ignores extended maternity & paternity leave, ignores companies have accrued $0 of the savings yet, and are already handing out money to employees. Ignores companies watching Dems vow that tax needs to be raised back up, so being somewhat wary. https://t.co/E023XbNr6h — 1001 Roadbeerian Nights (@MckinleyDHughes) January 11, 2018

*popcorn*

Also, would they be smart to give 100% is the saving to employees before they begin to accrue it? Shouldn’t some of the savings be reinvested in their stores? Could/should some of the savings go to lower prices? — 1001 Roadbeerian Nights (@MckinleyDHughes) January 11, 2018

Wait, you mean lowering prices so more Americans can spend MORE with them and ultimately result in more bonuses and higher wages?

Get outta here.

When the corporations invest/reinvest in their stores/factories, they employ other businesses, help pay wages for that businesses employees. — 1001 Roadbeerian Nights (@MckinleyDHughes) January 11, 2018

Apparently money is ONLY beneficial for employees when it comes directly from the government. — 1001 Roadbeerian Nights (@MckinleyDHughes) January 11, 2018

That may be the Left’s new tagline.

This thread and the replies in it are a perfect example of how the left will always move the goalposts in order to make you believe that somehow the worlds largest retailer giving all their employees a bonus is cynical and a bad thing. https://t.co/EOfrCiKiV1 — Ordy Packard – Enormously Consensual Barn (@TheOpulentAmish) January 11, 2018

Always.

