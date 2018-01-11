Bernie seemed to be prattling on about making tax cuts permanent for Americans, mainly so he could complain about corporations. What he leaves out is that Democrats had the ability to help make these tax cuts permanent but they refused to help Republicans.

And like any good Democrat, he knows his base doesn’t know that or care and keeps pretending that the GOP only cares about corporations:

Doesn’t it tell us a lot about Republican priorities when the tax breaks for corporations are permanent, while the tax breaks for working families expire at the end of 8 years? — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 21, 2017

So Senator Ted Cruz has been calling on Sanders to support his efforts to make these tax cuts permanent, and so far he can’t seem to get Bernie onboard. Cruz has taken to Twitter to call him OUT:

I filed a bill to make the tax cuts for working families permanent: https://t.co/rkoo5RJkul Can I count on your support? https://t.co/nomPfUCgDx — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 10, 2018

And crickets.

My guess is nope. Bernie wants as much of our hard earned money as he can get his grubby little socialist paws on — NotaSafeSpace (@Gavin0503) January 10, 2018

Bernie doesn’t really care about Americans keeping more of their own money, he has in fact been very vocal about the benefits of raising taxes. But that didn’t stop him from trying to frame Republicans as evil, greedy old white men pandering to corporations on the backs of Americans.

It’s his whole schtick.

And every time Cruz calls him out on supporting the cuts he just gets crickets.

Woah. @tedcruz with the knockout blow 😂 — Millennial On The Right (@MillennialOnR) January 10, 2018

Time to put up or shut up, Bernie.

Thanks Ted. It’s obvious “lip service “ Bernie wasn’t going to do anything except complain. — Eddie Sayers (@edownsit) January 10, 2018

Yup.

It’s what he does best.

Cruz is done playing, Bernie.

