We have seen and written about some wild interviews in our time, but this Newsmax interview with My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell is one of the craziest. All we’ll say before you watch is that Lindell does NOT take any crap …

Seriously.

Take a look.

The my pillow guy went on newsmax and it is the greatest segment I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/A2GK3e2oJp — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) February 2, 2021

Why invite Lindell on and ask him about why he was suspended if they’re not willing to let him talk? They had to know this was going to happen.

And the guy in the middle left.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hey, if you don’t want Lindell to tell you about why he was suspended from Twitter don’t ASK HIM.

Duh.

What the hell did they think was gonna a happen — ThePlasticGeek (@ThePlasticGeek) February 2, 2021

Right?

Newsmax: Mike, why were you suspended?

Lindell: Because I have the evidence that shows fraud in the election …

What did they think he was going to say?

***

