We knew the media would ‘pivot’ (yes, that’s THE new word for 2021) on many things once Biden took office but we had no idea it would be this blatant and ridiculous.

And really, we should have known better.

For example, this side-by-side of Vox’s Aaron Rupar tweeting about anonymous sources.

Rupar during Trump vs. Rupar during Biden pic.twitter.com/kdZhxWQbCS — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 1, 2021

It’s almost as if Aaron is a disingenuous biased hack.

Who’d have thunk it?

Yeah yeah yeah, we know. Vox is gonna Vox.

Is there a bigger clown than Rupar on Twitter? — Shannon K (@shannyk36) February 1, 2021

This feels like a rhetorical question.

The guy has rocks for brains. — Allen (@allen_masked) February 1, 2021

That’s an insult to rocks.

Rupar vs rupar. Who will win. — yes, THAT Darkcola (@darkcola2) February 2, 2021

The bears.

The soyest of all the soy boys — Enza Denino (@ENZAdenino69) February 1, 2021

Rupar is a duplicitous hack. That’s been a confirmed fact for a long time. — Horn_of_Zeese (@MikeMegisis) February 2, 2021

Something like that.

***

