Imagine if the Trump admin had asked reporters for questions ahead of time.

They’d have eviscerated them.

Honestly, we’re shocked The Daily Beast wrote an actual story on it and we’re pretty sure Team Biden will be surprised as well. They’re supposed to be on the same siiiiide!

EXCLUSIVE: Biden's communications staff have already probed reporters to see what questions they plan on asking White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during briefings, according to three sources and written communications reviewed by The Daily Beast https://t.co/vmpl4HpGxT

From The Daily Beast:

If you’re a reporter with a tough question for the White House press secretary, Joe Biden’s staff wouldn’t mind knowing about it in advance.

According to three sources with knowledge of the matter, as well as written communications reviewed by The Daily Beast, the new president’s communications staff have already on occasion probed reporters to see what questions they plan on asking new White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki when called upon during briefings.

The requests prompted concerns among the White House press corps, whose members, like many reporters, are sensitive to the perception that they are coordinating with political communications staffers.