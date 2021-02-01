This is something else, folks.

Watch.

A woman did her regular aerobics class out in open without realizing that a coup was taking place in #Myanmar. A Military convoy reaching the parliament can be seen behind the woman as she performs aerobics. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/gRnQkMshDe — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 1, 2021

Wow, right?

Originally the video was posted by the Physical Education Teacher at Ministry of Education, Myanmar Khing Hnin Wai herself at this Facebook link: https://t.co/XieyAQnq4W pic.twitter.com/eNCy1YIH1h — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 1, 2021

She posted it on Facebook … but it sounds like it might be in front of a green screen?

It’s so hard to know what is and is not legit when it comes to social media.

Not sure about the authenticity of the video. Some claiming it was shot with a Croma background. Hence I have posted the original link of the video above which is on Facebook. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 1, 2021

But if it’s real? This is indeed incredible.

Sweatin’ it out in front of a coup. Alrighty.

Notice her shadow cuts off before the road? Thinking this may not be real but still …

The revolution will not be choreographed? — John (@oftenhirsute) February 1, 2021

This will be the meme of 2021 — Anubhab (@anubhab) February 1, 2021

Huh.

S.E. Cupp seems to think it’s real:

Buuuuut we’re not sold just yet.

***

