Too bad it took a YEAR for the media to report on the gross and quite frankly DEADLY lies Andrew Cuomo told about his COVID response. One can’t help but wonder if lives may have actually been saved if they weren’t more concerned with dunking on Trump than they were on reporting the truth …

So, all of a sudden, after a year of lies from @andrewcuomo, 40k deaths, and the media shilling for him…appears the dam has broken?https://t.co/PZikTk4kOA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 1, 2021

Pradheep’s thread is pretty spot-on and painful, like any good thread on Twitter should be.

Who does Cuomo sound like?

TRUMPIAN: "Governor repeatedly made it clear that he believed he had no choice but to seize more control over pandemic policy from state and local public health officials, who he said had no understanding of how to conduct a real-world, large-scale operation like vaccinations." — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 1, 2021

TRUMP-LIKE: "“When I say ‘experts’ in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts,” Mr. Cuomo said at a news conference on Friday, referring to scientific expertise at all levels of government during the pandemic. “Because I don’t. Because I don’t.” — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 1, 2021

They would have fileted Trump for saying something like this. Remember when they spent a whole news cycle telling the world Trump told people to inject themselves with bleach? Good times.

I mean, if I changed 'Cuomo' to 'Trump' in this passage, I bet every Democrat would be calling for his head. But since it is their poster boy… pic.twitter.com/75NOavKHjS — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 1, 2021

Since it’s Cuomo they’ll look away and try to find a way to blame Trump.

Yup.

Look. Read the whole thing. This is very much like how Cuomo's response all last year was; lot of talk, lot of arrogance, utter failure, not culpability. But our media at @CNN and @MSNBC is beholden to him, so… pic.twitter.com/bQC5x3uA9l — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 1, 2021

So they didn’t bother to call him out.

Cuomo WON A DAMN EMMY.

Cuomo WROTE A DAMN BOOK.

And his response was the worst in the country.

Shame on them all.

Between this, and the story @JaniceDean has been telling the last few days, at what point are we going to hold journalists to account for their failures during this pandemic too? I am sure 'never' is the answer, but still… — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 1, 2021

Holding journalists accountable is rooted in white supremacy or something.

Also: those medical experts that praised New York for months (Fauci?) should honestly come out harsh against this. Failure that leads to deaths needs to be accounted for. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 1, 2021

But Trump!

Duh.

