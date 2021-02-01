Too bad it took a YEAR for the media to report on the gross and quite frankly DEADLY lies Andrew Cuomo told about his COVID response. One can’t help but wonder if lives may have actually been saved if they weren’t more concerned with dunking on Trump than they were on reporting the truth …

Pradheep’s thread is pretty spot-on and painful, like any good thread on Twitter should be.

Who does Cuomo sound like?

Trending

They would have fileted Trump for saying something like this. Remember when they spent a whole news cycle telling the world Trump told people to inject themselves with bleach? Good times.

Since it’s Cuomo they’ll look away and try to find a way to blame Trump.

Yup.

So they didn’t bother to call him out.

Cuomo WON A DAMN EMMY.

Cuomo WROTE A DAMN BOOK.

And his response was the worst in the country.

Shame on them all.

Holding journalists accountable is rooted in white supremacy or something.

But Trump!

Duh.

***

