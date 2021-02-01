The Left is truly the party of the privileged.

Deal with it.

Oh, they like to pretend they care about the little people but in reality, they know it’s all a bunch of BS and are terrified people will see through them, like what Gad Saad did with Seth Rogen. Interestingly enough, Gad wrote an entire thread JUST on the privileged elites on the Left and their desperation to virute signal.

This dude just kicks a*s.

Take a look:

Let me explain yet again the source for all of the platitudinous virtue signalling. The truly privileged elites know that deep down they are frauds. They suffer from existential guilt. Hence, one of the ways by which they assuage the guilt albatross around their necks is to — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 31, 2021

Guilt albatross around their necks.

You can tell he writes books, yes?

demonstrate to the world that they are truly compassionate, truly loving, truly caring, truly profound. Hence, they love all "undocumented" immigrants. They love Mother Earth. They love the ozone layer. They love BLM. They love socialism. They love inner cities. They hate — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 31, 2021

They love all of those things as long as they’re not in their back yard.

True story.

the gentrification of neighbourhoods. They love mentors of color. They cherish diversity. They love LGBTQ movies. They adore queer architecture. They are better than you. More caring, more cultured, more empathetic. This permits them to sleep better at night. See, I'm not a — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 31, 2021

HA HA HA HA.

OMG, this is so spot on.

They’re so phony.

fraud. I may be a gargantuan parasitic hedge fund bullshitter but I really care. I may be an overpaid BS actor but I fight for solar panels. Those fly over rubes deserve their lot in life. They are racists who bed their siblings. We are science supporters who fight against — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 31, 2021

This is just so damn good.

Mother Earth rapists whilst flying in our private jets. It is a classic ego defensive strategy that permits the ruling class to exist within their fractured selves. Save this thread. Memorize it. I'm offering you a deep psychological explanation of our times. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 31, 2021

We did more than memorize it.

We shared it with you, dear reader.

WE TOLD YOU it’s good!

***

Related:

SHE MAD! Jen Psaki makes snotty dig at conservative Twitter during presser for making fun of her ‘circling back’ and LMAO (watch)

‘Socialism THRIVES by frightening people’: John Hayward tweets the most important thread you’ll read today on socialism and COVID

‘As ignorant as my out-of-order toaster’: Seth Rogen has his a*s HANDED to him in brutal back and forth with Gad Saad and it’s *chef’s kiss*