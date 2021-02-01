The Left is truly the party of the privileged.

Deal with it.

Oh, they like to pretend they care about the little people but in reality, they know it’s all a bunch of BS and are terrified people will see through them, like what Gad Saad did with Seth Rogen. Interestingly enough, Gad wrote an entire thread JUST on the privileged elites on the Left and their desperation to virute signal.

This dude just kicks a*s.

Take a look:

Guilt albatross around their necks.

You can tell he writes books, yes?

Trending

They love all of those things as long as they’re not in their back yard.

True story.

HA HA HA HA.

OMG, this is so spot on.

They’re so phony.

This is just so damn good.

We did more than memorize it.

We shared it with you, dear reader.

WE TOLD YOU it’s good!

***

Related:

SHE MAD! Jen Psaki makes snotty dig at conservative Twitter during presser for making fun of her ‘circling back’ and LMAO (watch)

‘Socialism THRIVES by frightening people’: John Hayward tweets the most important thread you’ll read today on socialism and COVID

‘As ignorant as my out-of-order toaster’: Seth Rogen has his a*s HANDED to him in brutal back and forth with Gad Saad and it’s *chef’s kiss*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: elitesGad SaadLeftprivilegedvirtue signaling