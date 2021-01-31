Usually, when we open Twitter on a Sunday morning the trends are all about something the ‘bad orange man’ did (even after the election), and while there is of course a story (being pushed by Twitter) about attorneys leaving Trump’s team, the number one trend is about Biden.

The trend is #BidenLied.

Now, we assumed it was driven by a majority of Conservatives, especially after seeing this weak-a*s attempt by Billy Baldwin to try and hijack the thread:

But nope.

The people driving the trend, the people making it trend, are those who believed Joe when he promised them IF they voted for Democrats in Georgia $2000 checks would go out the door IMMEDIATELY. Not a month later, not a week later, not even a day later.

IMMEDIATELY.

And gosh golly gee, Biden lied.

About a whole bunch of stuff but this one is the biggie:

Yup.

Trending

Yeah, bruh.

Buyer’s remorse?

Allow us to remind all of these people that it was Trump who wanted $2K checks to go out.

Good times.

Tweets don’t lie.

But Biden does.

Mmmm … cookies.

They seem surprised.

Ouch.

Only ten days in, this ain’t good, Team Biden.

***

Related:

OMG IT’S A MIRACLE! Byron York shows HUGE drop in new COVID cases per day and just GUESS when it started

DUH! Ted Cruz uses Chris Cuomo to MOCK Chris Cillizza for being concerned about ‘troubling reality’ of Andrew Cuomo and COVID

AYFKM?! Dem Sen. Diane Savino shrieks over violent political quote and demands ACTION UNTIL she learns it came from Maxine Waters

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #BidenLiedBidenCOVIDreliefTrump