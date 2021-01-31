Usually, when we open Twitter on a Sunday morning the trends are all about something the ‘bad orange man’ did (even after the election), and while there is of course a story (being pushed by Twitter) about attorneys leaving Trump’s team, the number one trend is about Biden.

The trend is #BidenLied.

Now, we assumed it was driven by a majority of Conservatives, especially after seeing this weak-a*s attempt by Billy Baldwin to try and hijack the thread:

#BidenLied down to kick it and chill with Jill after a masterful first 10 days in office erasing anything and everything Trump. #JoeCool#KeepCalmAndBidenOn pic.twitter.com/fBOURQpsT1 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 31, 2021

But nope.

The people driving the trend, the people making it trend, are those who believed Joe when he promised them IF they voted for Democrats in Georgia $2000 checks would go out the door IMMEDIATELY. Not a month later, not a week later, not even a day later.

IMMEDIATELY.

And gosh golly gee, Biden lied.

About a whole bunch of stuff but this one is the biggie:

#BidenLied about taking care of the American People. — just maureen (@ASewcialist) January 31, 2021

Yup.

#BidenLied and the whole government lied. Don't say your given us $2000 checks when your really given us $1400 checks. That's just cold, bruh. — Chanandler Bong (@thatwritechick) January 31, 2021

Yeah, bruh.

lol i was in GA working on the runoffs and 2k was the only amount being mentioned. #BidenLied #ossofflied and #warnocklied . https://t.co/MEy4CoieJR — Yehs Lawd Arts 🦉🍎 (@YehsLawd) January 31, 2021

Buyer’s remorse?

Allow us to remind all of these people that it was Trump who wanted $2K checks to go out.

Good times.

Here's another time Biden explicitly promised $2,000–>#BidenLied pic.twitter.com/GhQMkNb3we — M.C. wants a Resource Based Economy (TZM/TVP) (@5Missy3) January 31, 2021

Tweets don’t lie.

But Biden does.

#BidenLied By the time the stimulus package arrives it'll be more like 600 bucks instead of the 2000 we were promised but don't worry, Jill Biden is going to hand out cookies later. — Bela Lou Ghostley (@BelaGhostley) January 31, 2021

Mmmm … cookies.

Liberals are more enraged that #BidenLied is trending than they are that half a million Americans are dead, millions more are threatened w/ eviction, tens of millions have no access to vaccine now. — BikeSlutty (@BikeSlutty) January 31, 2021

Nobody should be surprised that @JoeBiden lied about $2000 checks. He lied the entire primary, but liberals were too busy chanting “Trump bad” to even care that they were nominating a pathological liar. #BidenLied https://t.co/zWIQnhxCrg — Ryan Knight 🌹 (@ProudSocialist) January 31, 2021

They seem surprised.

In case people are wondering why we think Biden said $2,000. This was from January 5th after the $600 checks were approved. pic.twitter.com/pZIiyN0NhO — Actually read 1984 (@rhetanddisc) January 15, 2021

Ouch.

Joe is a proven habitual liar #BidenLied Glad I voted Green https://t.co/YaaBgIYXXX — Deadite Phil ☭ (@PhilHite) January 31, 2021

Only ten days in, this ain’t good, Team Biden.

***

