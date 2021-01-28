Ummm … what?

We’ve seen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez write and say some stupid stuff but this is uber-stupid even for her. She might want to consider underwater basket-weaving therapy if she really thinks Cruz was trying to have her murdered.

Sounds a bit paranoid to us.

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

You know, there is only one member of the congressional body who was almost murdered by a crazy person over politics and it was a Republican.

Steve Scalise ring any bells, AOC?

Dana Loesh was good enough to remind her.

Have you met Steve Scalise https://t.co/K3YZcKtfmT — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 28, 2021

What Dana said.

Careful with Reps like @RepAOC side with us on stuff like this. She will argue for more government instead of less. — donna ahart (@dahart66) January 28, 2021

She will anyway.

Yeah, but but but…shutup, that's what! — David O'Connell (@dangerdaveoc) January 28, 2021

Yeah!

I'm sorry, I must have missed the time an elected member called for Steve Scalise to be executed. — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) January 28, 2021

Dafuq?

Notice her pretty blue check.

Mr. Loesch chimed in as well:

So, in context with your breathtakingly stupid defense of AOC’s breathtakingly dangerous tweet, please produce where Cruz called for AOC “to be executed”. We are all waiting. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) January 28, 2021

Still waiting.

No one was trying to murder you @AOC. The FBI walked back that claim but you keep lying girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/CQBmrtnu3b — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) January 28, 2021

It’s what she does best.

