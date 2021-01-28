If you’re looking for someone to sum up the crap-show that has been the past year with our country dealing with COVID and the ridiculous messaging coming from our government (mainly Democrats but some Republicans) look no further than Chad Prather’s tweet.

He’s definitely been paying attention.

We went from “two weeks to flatten the curve” to “wear three masks and get your anus swabbed.” — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) January 28, 2021

DID YOU GUYS SEE THAT?! In China they are doing ‘anal swabs’ for COVID …

Yeah, pretty sure we’ll pass on that bit of nonsense, thank you very much.

Dr. Fauci is out with another recommendation this morning. “If one mask gives 50% protection, 14 masks will provide 457% protection.” pic.twitter.com/BGqBvDuxkC — Theodore (@RefDemo) January 28, 2021

Swabbed or PROBED?🤔 Everyday is one step closer to actually being able to buy Brawndo!😄 — Aggie Dad #IAmTheNRA (@AggieDad2015) January 28, 2021

Ummm.

At least we have something to look forward to. — Cinnamon 305 (@Cinnamon305) January 28, 2021

I want dinner first. — David Vainqueur (@True_Canuck1) January 28, 2021

Right?

And cuddled after. — Texas Mike (@TexMike2You) January 28, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, us too.

Is that too much to ask?

That’s about right. Progress…. — Stan Hubbard (@hubnm) January 28, 2021

Whoohoo! Progress.

***

