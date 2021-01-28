As Twitchy readers know, AOC claimed on Twitter that Ted Cruz tried to have her murdered.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t make the claim, we just wrote about her making it.

And made fun of her.

Cruz was calm.

Cruz used their own call for unity against her.

Cruz triggered TF out of AOC and hey, we know ‘trigger’ is super overused but this is truly what you call a triggering.

Take a look at her response:

Trending

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

She mad.

Of course, she did.

She’s an actress and actresses love drama.

Maybe she just needs to cry it out.

***

Related:

Knocked TF out! Dana Loesch just needs 4 little words to DROP AOC for accusing Ted Cruz of trying to have her ‘murdered’

Impeach and REMOVE her! Nancy Pelosi TORCHED for ‘chilling’ remarks about ‘the enemy within the House of Representatives’

‘Now do water fountains!’ Parody Titania McGrath OWNS woke non-parody Brentwood School for openly pushing segregation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCTed Cruz