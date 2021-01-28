As Twitchy readers know, AOC claimed on Twitter that Ted Cruz tried to have her murdered.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t make the claim, we just wrote about her making it.

And made fun of her.

Cruz response to @AOC tweet: "You know, there's a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side. It's, it's not healthy for our country, it's certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others." via hill pool — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) January 28, 2021

Cruz was calm.

Cruz used their own call for unity against her.

Cruz triggered TF out of AOC and hey, we know ‘trigger’ is super overused but this is truly what you call a triggering.

Take a look at her response:

Oh, there’s anger? Now why would there be anger that Cruz amplified known lies about our election that fueled an insurrection that cost ppl’s lives? What does he think the logical response to his lies should be? A hug? Maybe there’s anger bc his actions deserve accountability. https://t.co/92O6tYxzB3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

“We need healing + unity, but I will not take any responsibility for my actions, nor will I acknowledge the contributions my lies made to the violence or the harm that it caused, nor do I believe anyone should be held accountable. But if you’re mad at that you’re divisive.” – GOP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

She mad.

You were fact checked. Your tweet should have a twitter warning about false information. pic.twitter.com/VqvHTyigUV — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) January 28, 2021

Cruz has stood up to democrats yeah there us a lot of rage you incited hate against the president for 4 yrs insisting the election was high jacked. You talk about unity and healing that's a lie you just want submission. You play the victim but you are instigator of hate — patti (@kokopatti) January 28, 2021

I'm so sick of listening to professional liars like you claim you care about "unity" and "bringing people together" and then say garbage like this. Just be honest: You want division. You want Americans at each other's throats. You want people to be angry. You traffic in rage. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) January 28, 2021

I’m not sure how questioning the election results became a form of violence in this election yet many have done it in the past 🤔 — Stephanie (@gritshappen) January 28, 2021

Yet again, AOC took a subject that wasn't about her and made it all about her. Just admit that you do this so that you don't actually have to get real work done. — DarthMuffin (@kilomikealpha77) January 28, 2021

Of course, she did.

She’s an actress and actresses love drama.

Honey sit down, you're not in the spotlight today and that's alright. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) January 28, 2021

pic.twitter.com/4Ia2xJ7cQZ — Stranger’s fav caliber is Twisted Tea (@lone_rides) January 28, 2021

Maybe she just needs to cry it out.

***

