When Biden was running for president he made a big deal about how he wouldn’t ban fracking (he has by EO already), and that any president who legislates by executive order is a dictator. Considering Sleepy Joe has passed 33 EOs in six days guess that means Biden thinks of himself as a dictator.

Way to go, Democrats.

Seriously.

How many times did they accuse Trump of being an authoritarian? We lost track.

Joe Biden: "You can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator."pic.twitter.com/LrrRuDZ0NP — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) January 26, 2021

From the horse’s mouth.

Biden might wanna talk to this guy, just sayin’. Heh.

That only applies to the other people, *of course.* — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) January 26, 2021

So basically Biden admitted to being a dictator. That may be the most honest thing he's ever said. — Dan (@Easy_Duhz_it_) January 26, 2021

Oopsie.

Did Joe just call himself a dictator? 😂😂😂 it just keeps getting better 🙄 — Dragão1 🐲💙 (@Dragao110) January 26, 2021

Like a really bad sitcom that is destroying the lives of thousands of people.

Nice of him to admit it. In his defense, he is entirely to dumb and decrepit to remember what he says. — gunslinger (@jwhardin44) January 26, 2021

Pretty safe bet Joe doesn’t remember saying anything like this – he probably still thinks he’s been elected to the Senate.

He is truly an idiot. — Just Brilliant (@justbrilliant55) January 26, 2021

He is.

And don’t forget, a dictator.

Ahem.

***

