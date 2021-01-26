Team Biden keeps claiming the Trump administration didn’t have a plan in place for the vaccine rollout and they inherited a mess.

K.

Ellen Carmichael was good enough to tweet a thread of information about the Biden team absolutely having access to Operation Warp Speed, which was of course the actual plan in place from the Trump administration.

She even brought receipts.

Link to OWS representatives saying they had more than 300 meetings with Biden team prior to them taking office: https://t.co/mB1sbWMo8f — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 26, 2021

300 meetings.

And yet most of the media is willing to let them claim otherwise.

It's not a good look to needlessly and dishonestly trash the people who came before you. But that hasn't stopped the Biden team, including Psaki, from exaggerating or flat-out lying about them not having the opportunity to get their hands around the vaccine rollout. pic.twitter.com/z4REIejQyK — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 26, 2021

What she said.

It would be one thing if there weren't existing systems in place that were working – and working well. The Trump Administration got out more than 40 million vaccine doses via deep freeze transportation to every corner of this country AND left robust plans for Biden team. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 26, 2021

But they didn’t have a plan!

But orange man BAD!

Eleventy!

They know the majority of their supporters are completely uninformed and will believe anything they say anyway so no harm no foul, right?

Worth repeating that between Pfizer and Moderna's promises to distribute another 250M doses by April 30th, enough for 125M Americans, AND a JnJ one-shot vaccine getting approved with distribution for 100M adults this spring, this should not be that "hard," as Psaki says. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 26, 2021

Noooope. But they need it to look like a struggle so they can pretend Trump had nothing to do with bringing this country out of the pandemic.

They want and need Joe to be their savior.

And besides, did you elect Biden so his team could whine about how difficult this is, make excuses for unacceptably low goals on vaccine administration AND refuse to provide even basic information to the public? I thought they were going to be the adults in the room. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 26, 2021

We thought they were brought in to do the hard work and stuff.

In today's presser, Psaki refused to answer: -What distribution funding looked like.

-What the Biden administration's vaccine goal was.

-Why there are conflicting projections on herd immunity. These are some pretty basic questions. They need to get it together. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 26, 2021

Not surprised at all.

Nice to see media calling Team Biden out …

***

Related:

‘Bad faith my A**’! Brit Hume DROPS blue-check ‘podcaster’ claiming Fox News’ Peter Doocy shouldn’t be allowed at Biden pressers

Oh honey, STAHP! S.E. Cupp, forgetting she’s a CNN toady, warns with a Democrat in the WH right-wing media will get WORSE

‘Ummm … shouldn’t that disqualify the jury?’ Eric Swalwell accidentally makes a solid case against Trump impeachment trial (watch)