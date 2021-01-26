Remember when Joe Walsh said if Trump lost on November 8th in 2016 that heâ€™d grab his musket? Sounds sorta insurrectiony â€“ donâ€™t you think?

Youâ€™d think by now Joe would have figured out that tweet ainâ€™t goinâ€™ away anytime soon but nope.

And yes, yes we did just make that word up.

Noam Blum was good enough to remind the world how ridiculous Joe really is by sharing side-by-side screenshots of him babbling about insurrection being the zenith of treason next to the time he threatened to take up arms if Trump didnâ€™t win.

What a nob.

They're gonna go wild when he's not convicted. â€” William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) January 25, 2021

Again.

The gold standard for shot/chaser tweets going forward. â€” Bocephus (@lordthx1139) January 26, 2021

This is what happens when you only tweet for likes and RTs. You stand for everything and nothing. â€” GenTXer (@GenTXer) January 25, 2021

Fits Joeâ€™s Twitter timeline perfectly.

This man really is fascinating pic.twitter.com/PBrzXqcQWg â€” Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 25, 2021

Love how he still hasn't even deleted that tweet lmao â€” Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 25, 2021

Would that all the grifters be so dim. â€” Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) January 25, 2021

Not sure it gets much dimmer than olâ€™ Joe Walsh.

