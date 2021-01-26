Fox News’ Peter Doocy actually asked Biden a real question which he eventually answered … sorta. And of course the Left is angry that Doocy would dare ask Biden a question that doesn’t have anything to do with his favorite flavor of ice cream or his dogs.

Watch:

Biden gives Doocy a fair chance pic.twitter.com/ONGivbv1zL — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 25, 2021

It’s a good question. Biden spent months during his campaign talking about how he had a plan to stop COVID and now he’s telling people there is no way to stop the trajectory of the virus. Anyone who’s not buried in Biden’s backside can see there is a discrepancy here.

A podcaster we’ve never heard of (who Twitter verified) chimed in:

This question is dripping in bad faith, and yet still Biden knocks it out of the park. But Doocy shouldn't be there wasting time in the first place. https://t.co/PH4TdTqeoA — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 25, 2021

Doocy shouldn’t be there ‘wasting time’ in the first place.

Brit Hume dropped him (and as usual, make sure you read this tweet in Brit’s voice, it makes it even better):

Bad faith my a**. It led to Biden acknowledging that he misspoke, then proceeding to raise his oft-repeated vaccination goal of 100 million after it had become clear we were already on the way to achieving that when he took office. So much for @PDoocy being there “wasting time.” https://t.co/NYh5yhnri3 — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 25, 2021

Asking real questions is wasting time.

Salty Brit is 🔥 — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) January 26, 2021

Brit's dropping the hammer. I like it. — Johnny Applesauce (@ArtPunkBeardGuy) January 25, 2021

I’m loving Doocy!!! — susan patterson (@susanpa90935443) January 26, 2021

That's what @pdoocy is there for – to ask the questions! — Lynn Bruneau (@Lynnbruneau) January 25, 2021

Brit with the mic drop. Love it. pic.twitter.com/ooTanS8jUe — Fantasy Football Hall of Fame (@halloffame_icon) January 26, 2021

Brit didn’t take any crap while Trump was president and he’s damn sure not going to take any under Biden.

Doocy did a great job, can’t wait to see him at future pressers.

