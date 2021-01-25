Wait, Biden has a COVID response? Since when?

If they mean Trump’s COVID response then ok, we approve of it too. But Biden was just telling us there was no way to change the trajectory of the virus and stuff …

We get it, they can only fawn over his favorite ice cream flavor for so long but c’mon mon!

This is some MALARKEY!

From The Hill:

More than two-thirds of Americans approve of President Biden’s response to the coronavirus pandemic days after he was inaugurated, according to a poll released on Sunday.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll determined that 69 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s handling of the pandemic in his first few days as president, a difference from former President Trump’s mostly underwater ratings on the same issue.

The president’s approval includes 40 percent of Republicans, 97 percent of Democrats, and 70 percent of independents. The highest percentage of support that Trump had earned came from 55 percent of Americans in mid-March last year, including 30 percent of Democrats.

Considering he’s using Trump’s plan this just tells you how stupid most people who don’t pay attention to politics really are.

Ignorance is bliss?

Trending

What he said.

Didn’t he already call it a lid for a day?

Nope.

Ha!

Perfect.

***

Related:

That’s some funny S**T! Blue-check journo claims media has been caving to the Right ‘for a while’ and WHOA NELLY talk about backfire

LOL YES! Megyn Kelly and Bethany Mandel hilariously torch BOTH the media and Never Trump ‘Republicans’ in savage back-and-forth

‘All jokes ASIDE …’ Ted Cruz lands the final BLOW that ends the days-long fight Seth Rogen has been trying to pick with him and it’s perfectly brutal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: approvalBidenCOVIDJoe BidenmediapollThe HillTrump