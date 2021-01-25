Wait, Biden has a COVID response? Since when?

If they mean Trump’s COVID response then ok, we approve of it too. But Biden was just telling us there was no way to change the trajectory of the virus and stuff …

We get it, they can only fawn over his favorite ice cream flavor for so long but c’mon mon!

This is some MALARKEY!

Poll: More than two-thirds of Americans approve of Biden's coronavirus response https://t.co/AExkbG14lL pic.twitter.com/ejh0K59iNw — The Hill (@thehill) January 25, 2021

From The Hill:

More than two-thirds of Americans approve of President Biden’s response to the coronavirus pandemic days after he was inaugurated, according to a poll released on Sunday. The ABC News/Ipsos poll determined that 69 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s handling of the pandemic in his first few days as president, a difference from former President Trump’s mostly underwater ratings on the same issue. The president’s approval includes 40 percent of Republicans, 97 percent of Democrats, and 70 percent of independents. The highest percentage of support that Trump had earned came from 55 percent of Americans in mid-March last year, including 30 percent of Democrats.

Considering he’s using Trump’s plan this just tells you how stupid most people who don’t pay attention to politics really are.

Ignorance is bliss?

504 “adults?” That’s the sample? At that they still likely oversampled Democrats. The @nytimes, “taking perfectly good paper covering it with perfectly good ink and making it completely worthless.” — John Regan 🇺🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@jregan11) January 25, 2021

What he said.

The Hill has jumped the shark. He literally said on Friday that he had no clue what he was doing. Yet, the Biden sycophant's gleefully claim he's the best president ever! He's spent more time helping less than 1 percent of the population, while destroying the economy and jobs. — Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) January 25, 2021

Didn’t he already call it a lid for a day?

Do you believe this laughable poll? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 25, 2021

Nope.

You mean sitting back and letting Policy Trump put in place work…. — Deplorable Chief (Ret) (@paultara9) January 25, 2021

Uh … you mean 2/3rds approve of President Trump's response that Biden is maintaining — Sire Elf the WereSquirrel and Pepe mount (@TheRogue_Elf) January 25, 2021

If by that you mean no response, then I guess so… — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) January 25, 2021

So 2/3 of Americans loved Trumps response. Because that’s what it is. Biden has literally done nothing. — The Real Marty Byrde (@goingdeeep) January 25, 2021

Yeah uh not buying it — Russ Dumas-His Awesome Magnificence 🇺🇸 (@RussDumas) January 25, 2021

You don't look so good old man — S2 (@Mstewable) January 25, 2021

Ha!

Perfect.

***

Related:

That’s some funny S**T! Blue-check journo claims media has been caving to the Right ‘for a while’ and WHOA NELLY talk about backfire

LOL YES! Megyn Kelly and Bethany Mandel hilariously torch BOTH the media and Never Trump ‘Republicans’ in savage back-and-forth

‘All jokes ASIDE …’ Ted Cruz lands the final BLOW that ends the days-long fight Seth Rogen has been trying to pick with him and it’s perfectly brutal