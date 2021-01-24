Jimmy Kimmel is feeling good because all he has to worry about now that Trump is out of office is a deadly pandemic. Must be nice to know your job won’t be impacted by some stupid EO that is decimating the livelihoods of thousands and thousands of Americans.

But Jimmy feels good.

It feels good to only have to worry about a deadly pandemic now. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 22, 2021

Super smooth, Jimmy.

What is it people on the Left claim white wealthy men have?

Oh yeah, privilege.

And Jimmy just admitted his openly.

This is such a privileged take i can't even. Must be so nice being upper class. — Sara Odonnell (@MonokumaTh3Bear) January 24, 2021

No surprise that watching the Government destroy regular people's livelihoods feels good to you — Scottergate 2021 (@Scottergate) January 24, 2021

Unless you are an unborn baby, or a P/L worker, or an ok; and gas person, etc. Good for over the hill comics though. — Chris Christensen (@dwc8647) January 23, 2021

I imagine the thousands of people #CluelessJoe put out of work this week can't share that sentiment. But I'm happy for you. — Dusty (@dustopian) January 24, 2021

Yeah, we’re super happy for Jimmy.

F*ck everyone who just lost their job or soon will directly as a result of Biden’s EOs, right? — theRoddick (@theRoddick) January 24, 2021

Right.

Did you lose your pipeline job? — 🌸🌺Jenny 2021 Optimist🌹💐 (@JCEdmund) January 23, 2021

We’re going to guess he did not.

Oh, it's because you're rich. — Dave is needed here, apparently (@DaveBootastic58) January 24, 2021

Yup.

But hey, at least Trump isn’t tweeting mean stuff anymore.

…said none of the people getting pink slips due to EOs. — Dr. Sleve McDichael (@SeahawkBurrrton) January 24, 2021

This is a rich man post. — DJ CHINO (@DJCHINO) January 23, 2021

Ain’t that the truth?

***

