Jimmy Kimmel is feeling good because all he has to worry about now that Trump is out of office is a deadly pandemic. Must be nice to know your job won’t be impacted by some stupid EO that is decimating the livelihoods of thousands and thousands of Americans.

But Jimmy feels good.

Super smooth, Jimmy.

What is it people on the Left claim white wealthy men have?

Oh yeah, privilege.

And Jimmy just admitted his openly.

Yeah, we’re super happy for Jimmy.

Right.

We’re going to guess he did not.

Yup.

But hey, at least Trump isn’t tweeting mean stuff anymore.

Ain’t that the truth?

***

