Martha MacCallum noticed something very telling about Joe Biden’s Inauguration …

Inaugural observation: The White House and US Capitol are ringed in fences and 25k National Guard, while the new President is about to halt the building/reinforcement of the Wall on our Southern border. — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) January 20, 2021

Like old times, right Biden?

Ok with fences to keep himself safe, not ok with walls to protect the rest of us. Rules for thee but not for me and stuff.

Some things never change.

Just one of many ironies we will witness in the next 4 years. — AmericanQuickSand (@Howling2015) January 20, 2021

Great observation. I thought it looked like the DMZ Miltary Zone. — Carol Adams (@carol11944) January 21, 2021

The hypocrisy! — Joe Zagame, Jr. (@joezagamejr) January 21, 2021

Gonna be a long four years.

The irony is thick — Randall (@RandallIngram5) January 20, 2021

Ain’t it?

