Not even 24 hour into this sh*thole of an administration and ALREADY CNN is pretending his failures stem from Trump somehow setting him up to fail. The only Americans who would buy this crap … are the same Americans who watch and read this crap.

Fair point.

Newly sworn in President Joe Biden and his advisers are inheriting no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan to speak of from the Trump administration, sources tell CNN, posing a significant challenge for the new White House. https://t.co/n8zKpLvUDh — CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2021

Such.

A.

Damn.

Lie.

Ellen Carmichael’s thread is an exceptional takedown of their ‘reporting’:

Here they are setting up the PR framework for them to hit their totally unacceptably low 100M doses goal by April 30th by planting stories that the odds were stacked against them. In 99 days from now, we'll see the follow-ups about how they saved us all, despite the odds. https://t.co/pbZIOH2OoS — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 21, 2021

That and the Trump administration was already on-track to have 100 million doses before then. They really and truly want people to think Biden SAVED US ALL.

Gross, right?

I cannot emphasize how bad the reporting is on this. 100M is a stupid goal, when we were already vaccinating nearly 1M per day (and many days more than that) and before supply ramped up. We're doing this even as half the country's existing shots haven't been administered. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 21, 2021

Because the states are sitting on them or in some cases, even throwing them away.

I'm no fan of federal control generally, but this has been the fault of states, and that's been very clear. And they're cleaning up their act. Meanwhile, we're expecting more supply of existing orders to be released and a JnJ one-shot vaccine approval in the coming weeks. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 21, 2021

A single shot.

Yes!

We are ramping up administration, and we'll have MUCH more distribution in the coming weeks. Biden & media can disdain Trump all they want, but OWS was filled with extremely competent (and largely apolitical) people who even as late as last week were providing concrete plans. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 21, 2021

But Trump! No plan! Biden! ELEVENTY!

100M is too low of a goal. Media need to push and push and push on this, instead of helping Biden Administration craft a narrative that they succeeded in spite of Trump's incompetence. Remember how they condemned vaccines for months. Remember how they said this couldn't be done. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 21, 2021

All they care about is the narrative.

Nothing has changed.

Let's say all we wanted was to hit 100M by April 30th. That would be administering only 828K shots a day, far fewer than we're doing now. Even with a holiday weekend + states having some big reporting lags due to technical issues, Bloomberg reports our 7-day average is… 912K. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 21, 2021

LOL.

Again, this is even before supply is ramped up. OWS told states last week that in two weeks, their future supply allocation would be assessed by examining their % of shots administered (and supply re-routed to those actually giving shots). — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 21, 2021

This is giving state leaders the kick they needed to abandon hyper-structured plans that are delaying administration and wasting doses. It's working at getting more shots in arms. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 21, 2021

Imagine how much we would have already gotten done if the media actually spent more time covering the news and advocating for success and less time trying to build Biden up while tearing Trump down.

Wouldn’t that be amazing?

***

Related:

Nice TRY, dbag! Blue-checked NYT contributor Will Wilkinson tries (fails) deleting gross tweet calling for Biden to lynch Pence (we got it)

You sure that’s a good thing? LOL! Jennifer Rubin celebrating her return to irrelevance seems weird to us but HEY whatever floats her boat

‘Come get some’! Justice correspondent for The Nation wants Biden admin to hire him to ‘punish Trumpers’ and YEAH no