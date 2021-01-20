Jennifer Rubin realizes that without Trump she becomes just another has-been conservative wannabe hack again, right? When the Left realizes that she’s not really one of them, and vice versa, the love affair they’ve had these past four years will likely fall to the wayside. And if she dares report honestly on the disaster we all know Biden will be, they will toss her like yesterday’s sushi.

But hey, if celebrating her own irrelevance makes her feel good who are we to stop her?

What a relief! He is GONE — Jennifer 'America is Back' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 20, 2021

What a relief! We can start ignoring Jennifer Rubin again.

GorT: What is she going to do with her life now that she can't complain about Trump? https://t.co/OyfxrXYcg9 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 20, 2021

Blame Trump for the crap Biden is doing? Share Rick Wilson’s confederate cooler? Who knows?

And he took your relevance with him. What are you going to do now that you have nothing left? — 1/2 Vaccinated AmErican (@Flipper628) January 20, 2021

You no longer have value as the token pretend conservative. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) January 20, 2021

So what’s your new shtick gonna be, Jen Jen? Or can you squeeze another year out of Trump? Bless your heart. — Mz. KimPossible (@real_miss_kim) January 20, 2021

Wish we could say the same about you but here’s hoping 🥂 — Sarah Johnson (@SarahJohnsonPR) January 20, 2021

And with him your main reason for writing — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) January 20, 2021

Time to take a 4 year nap. — Ꭾolimom (@MomIncorrect) January 20, 2021

And all your insane rantings that the military would have to remove him at gunpoint were just—insane. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) January 20, 2021

Insane.

Click-bait.

Appeasing the crazies on the Left and Right?

Yup.

Now you’ll stop talking about him right? — Michelle Objects!! (@randomname7700) January 20, 2021

We can only hope.

***

Related:

‘Come get some’! Justice correspondent for The Nation wants Biden admin to hire him to ‘punish Trumpers’ and YEAH no

‘I learned it by watching you!’ Babylon Bee’s hilariously honest PSA for rioters wins Twitter AND the Internet (watch)

PERFECTION! Jim Treacher gets into HEATED back and forth with CNN nobody over freedom of speech and the ending is *CHEF’S KISS*