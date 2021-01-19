Notice how quickly the media and the Left have pivoted from claiming Trump was the BAD ORANGE MAN to painting an entire movement filled with tens of millions of people as ‘extremists’. Grandma Connie didn’t storm any Capitol on January 6 BUT she votes Republican and loves this country so SHE’S AN EXTREMIST.

It really is incredibly stupid and exhausting … and sadly effective because let’s face it, the media isn’t exactly playing to the best and brightest these days.

GOPPouncer’s thread on how to create extremists from normies who just want to be left alone is pretty spectacular:

Melle Rant: How to create extremists from normies who are just trying to get on with their life: — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 19, 2021

Step 1: Act like you overwhelmingly won an election and your opposition is small (when in reality you won all by NARROW margins.) — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 19, 2021

Narrow margins. Yup. And still some unanswered questions about jumps in vote totals BUT we’re not going to go there … ahem.

Step 2: Ignore all your hypocrisies for the last year and act like the opposition is uniquely dangerous. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 19, 2021

Destroying buildings, rioting around the Capitol, and attacking people over the summer in the name of justice is AOK.

Questioning an election is AOK.

Unless of course Republicans or the Right are doing it.

Step 3: Surround yourself with military troops; the same military troops you got "literal chills" from when the previous President wanted to have a parade. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 19, 2021

Defund the police and military!

Oh, wait.

Never mind.

3b: Do loyalty tests on the troops, because the citizenry can live with nightly riots, but if you cathedral gets taken over by a mascot- it's beyond the pale. It's sacred I tell you. It's sacred. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 19, 2021

Really gross.

Step 4: See Nazis and white supremacists around every corner even though it's you who are acting like 1/6 was the Reichstag Fire. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 19, 2021

This. ^ Build some more lists of people to re-educate, Lefties, that’s our favorite.

Step 5: Single out fellow Americans as evil and tar more than 75 million people with a few hundred putzes who decided to steal Pelosi's lectern. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 19, 2021

Yes, that guy was a moron.

No, Trump voters had nothing to do with it.

Step 6: Use all this bullshit as some sort of mandate to censor and arrest your opponents. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 19, 2021

Scary but accurate.

Are you getting any of this? 1/6 wasn't 9/11, it wasn't Pearl Harbor. It was Pelosi being fucking incompetent, but the overreaction is ridiculous. People seeing "literal Nazis" around every corner are the ones acting like literal Nazis. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 19, 2021

And isn’t it ironic, doncha think?

But up is down, down is up and the narrative has been written. Don't accept it. pic.twitter.com/18wl92lzjr — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 19, 2021

Think for yourself.

Addendum and Exhibit Ahttps://t.co/nJgePAD1zH — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 19, 2021

JEEBUS.

Fascists are gonna fascist we suppose.

***

