Jake Tapper has really been overdoing the melodramatic pear-clutching over the past few days trying to paint anyone and everyone with the same ugly brush. For whatever reason, Jake thinks that even the people who did not breach the Capitol have blood on their hands.

It’s as if he doesn’t realize he works for CNN.

Again: the folks who helped spread the Big Lie about the election that led to the terrorist attack want to change the subject. That’s GOP officeholders, that’s MAGA media, that’s anyone afraid of facing accountability. Because they know they have blood on their hands. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 15, 2021

Jake understands he’s part of the problem too yes?

And if he didn’t, he certainly does now after RBPundit chimed in:

How quickly CNN forgets.

Or deflects while complaining that others are deflecting.

And we thought Brian Stelter had zero self-awareness.

@jaketapper and @cnn know a lot about spreading lies. Started in the 80s and continues today. — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) January 15, 2021

Think Tapper will report on those that made Trump possible? Doubt it! pic.twitter.com/jCSrA6lbzP — Miguel Alejandro (@AlexanderMan77) January 15, 2021

I seem to remember him interviewing a white supremacist named hitcher bencer — YEGORSZN (@inevitabletrade) January 15, 2021

Heh.

its also comedic to say "blood on their hands" how many people we injured or killed as they supported antifa and BLM? How many cops were shot? How many buildings were burned to the ground. Talk about not taking accountability. Neither of them take any responsibility at all — Your Event Horizon (@EventHorizon821) January 15, 2021

Who said protests have to be peaceful? – CNN’s Chris Cuomo

YOU spread many BIG LIES, Jake. YOU were Party to stealing this election. YOU have blood on your hands. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) January 15, 2021

You're sincerely delusional dude. You seriously need to seek professional help. This isn't healthy, I'm concerned for you. pic.twitter.com/QtVV0dQncm — Sandpit Heathen Plebe (@rev_entertain) January 15, 2021

Oops.

Project much? You're acting like an asshole here, Jake. — Herr Doctor Kaiser-Elect Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) January 15, 2021

Acting like?

Your network championed the Russian Collusion lie, is that the Big Lie you’re referring to? Or the Benghazi was a protest lie, that one? Or that Hillary didn’t have a secret toilet server, that lie? Or that Joe Biden’s kid isn’t a crackhead who used his old man to get rich? — Victor Nikki (@HapkidoBigDad) January 15, 2021

But orange man bad?

