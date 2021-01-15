We’re not sure if we’d call what the media is doing as it carries water for their guy Sleepy Joy ‘interesting’ but it’s somethin’. To be fair, we thought they’d at least wait until Biden was actually in office before the perpetual arse-kissing kicked in but … nope.

PoliMath’s thread on how they’re covering the COVID vaccine is spot on (like the headline said!):

One of the more interesting things to watch is the media narrative around vaccines Joe Biden's original 100-day goal was to *distribute* 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days. This was in early Decemberhttps://t.co/uGaN7AmyqT pic.twitter.com/365ZKKxJJP — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 15, 2021

Distribute 100 million vaccines?

Huh, doesn’t sound all that ambitious considering how things are going …

We will easily make that goal. We've been doing about 1 million vaccines distributed per day since we started sending vaccines out. As that became clearer, the goal (appropriately) shifts to "100 million shots in arms" as the targethttps://t.co/nSFYlsDErb pic.twitter.com/Iwotv3Q9T9 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 15, 2021

Convenient.

If we continue at our *current* trajectory, we will be right on the edge of 100 million shot in arms at the 100 day mark Despite that truth, the media is calling the current rollout "disastrous" and "slow" and Biden's plan "ambitious"https://t.co/vcMwYWkiOy pic.twitter.com/CVBew3EHJo — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 15, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Trump could call the sky blue and the media would call him a racist.

Biden could call the sky blue and the media would claim he’s super clever and OMG look at how sexy he is when he takes his sport-coat off! *sorry, we just threw up in our mouths a little because we didn’t make the sexy thing up*

Either Joe Biden's vaccination goal is slow, disastrous, and inadequate or our current rollout is ambitious and successful. Those are the options. There are no other options. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 15, 2021

So vaccines are slow and disastrous OR ambitious and successful. Make up your minds, media.

***

