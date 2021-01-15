Gosh, we thought they’d at least wait for Biden to be inaugurated before they magically figured out that locking down our communities is worse than the actual virus itself. Hey, we’re not really complaining because we’ve been banging the drums to open this economy since two hours after they promised the first lockdown was only for two weeks to flatten the curve but c’mon man.

This is blatant.

So we’re all just going to pretend this narrative happened magically & organically? pic.twitter.com/bfz95e9T8Y — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 15, 2021

Democrats and the media figured out lockdowns are stupid NOW.

Color us not shocked.

To be honest, I naively thought they'd wait until the day after Joe's inauguration. — Phineas "Fweedom" Fahrquar (@irishspy) January 15, 2021

Don’t feel bad, man.

Us too.

Orchestrated – Fail the economy to dump Trump

Is there ANYTHING they say that can be trusted? — I Have Questions (@LassFromSC) January 15, 2021

Nope.

And they will just quit counting infections and deaths. It will be a miracle and all thanks to just dementia Joe getting inaugurated — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) January 15, 2021

IT’S A MIRACLE!

It’s a miracle. — Sen. John Blutarsky (T) (@Mongotrucker) January 15, 2021

See?

We all said it would happen. And they will try an memory hole their pushback. — Frank (@darkenrahl86) January 15, 2021

Post-election miracles. 🙄 — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) January 15, 2021

Just in time for the changing of the guard. We already knew it would happen. — Results May Vary ❓👾💬 (@Vyxri) January 15, 2021

Let’s hear it for science … FINALLY.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Cry more!’ Jen Psaki trying to play the ‘remember when Obama’ game with Trump’s followers not going to Biden BACKFIRES

YIKES! Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver deleted from site after Laura Ingraham reports on allegations against him involving dozens of young men

REEE! Alexandra DeSanctis breaks out ALL the eye-rolls in thread mocking progs screeching over Ben Shapiro writing for Politico