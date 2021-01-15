As Joe Biden’s inauguration gets closer, his team is preparing his social media so he can reach his BAZILLIONITY followers and supporters. There is just one problem.

Yup.

They’re complaining and with good reason.

Last we checked, Biden didn’t even have a million followers yet. How can a man who somehow got the most votes in HISTORY not have the most Twitter followers in history as well? *adjusts tinfoil hat*

Jen Psaki is all sorts of snarky about it.

There’s just one problem here, Jen.

Twitter suspended Trump.

And thousands of his followers, sooooo cry us a river.

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy here, Jen.

Just wait until the exposé on Biden’s favorite dessert.

Important stuff there.

Sad.

***

