As Joe Biden’s inauguration gets closer, his team is preparing his social media so he can reach his BAZILLIONITY followers and supporters. There is just one problem.
SCOOP: The Biden team has just launched @PresElectBiden to build followers for Inauguration Day when they’ll get the @potus handle. But Biden’s aides complain they’re not getting same treatment as Trump, who got all of Obama’s @potus and @whitehouse followers.
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 15, 2021
Yup.
They’re complaining and with good reason.
Last we checked, Biden didn’t even have a million followers yet. How can a man who somehow got the most votes in HISTORY not have the most Twitter followers in history as well? *adjusts tinfoil hat*
Jen Psaki is all sorts of snarky about it.
remember when @barackobama passed 12 million Twitter followers on to Trump team for the @potus account he had started and Twitter embraced it? I do… https://t.co/JNlKATdkTF
— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) January 15, 2021
There’s just one problem here, Jen.
Twitter suspended Trump.
And thousands of his followers, sooooo cry us a river.
Maybe Twitter shouldn’t have suspended him Jen. Ever think about that?
— John W (SFC USA Ret) (@txradioguy) January 15, 2021
Remember when anyone cared to hear from you or Biden? Yeah me either.
— Phil (@philllosoraptor) January 15, 2021
He supposedly had 81 million votes and you're crying because he can't get Twitter followers . HOW?
— Shannon K (@shannyk36) January 15, 2021
With a susposed 80 million voters should build that up in no time. Just saves us an unfollow
— Rick Painter🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RickPainter) January 15, 2021
Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy here, Jen.
So we've already started on the fluff stories and Saint Joe pics?
— Peasant H (@c_gt1982) January 15, 2021
Just wait until the exposé on Biden’s favorite dessert.
Important stuff there.
Cry more
— There’s No “I” in Teamocil (@marylanestrow) January 15, 2021
She wants Trump's followers.
Let that sink in…
— In_communicado_ (@In_communicado_) January 15, 2021
Sad.
***
