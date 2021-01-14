Imagine being so petty, thin-skinned, and emotional that Ben Shapiro writing for a publication absolutely ENRAGES you.

We don’t know how these people have the time or energy to be so angry and outraged all of the time.

Maybe we should eat more Wheaties?

Alexandra DeSanctis wrote a short but perfect thread mocking progressives for being all sorts of freaked out and mad about Ben writing for Politico.

Their space.

Remember how badly they lost their minds when Kevin Williamson went to briefly work for The Atlantic?

They’re such simple sad little creatures.

It’s true. They could write about the sky being blue and the progs would find a way to have a conniption fit.

This. ^

Nobody is more partisan than the progs.

Sorry, not sorry.

