Imagine being so petty, thin-skinned, and emotional that Ben Shapiro writing for a publication absolutely ENRAGES you.

We don’t know how these people have the time or energy to be so angry and outraged all of the time.

Maybe we should eat more Wheaties?

Alexandra DeSanctis wrote a short but perfect thread mocking progressives for being all sorts of freaked out and mad about Ben writing for Politico.

Re the “outrage” over @benshapiro writing for Politico: It’s crazy how proprietary progressives are about these outlets they think ”belong” to them. When I wrote for the Atlantic, an enormous amount of the outrage was about how a pro-life writer got a platform in “their” space. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 14, 2021

Their space.

Remember how badly they lost their minds when Kevin Williamson went to briefly work for The Atlantic?

They’re such simple sad little creatures.

The subject matter or views we choose to share are essentially irrelevant. Critics entirely sidelined my argument in favor of “but why does *she* get to write for this place that belongs to *me* and people who agree with me?” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 14, 2021

It’s true. They could write about the sky being blue and the progs would find a way to have a conniption fit.

Ben Shapiro is not a racist. He’s not alt-right. He’s not a white supremacist or any other nasty label you want to slap on him. The truth is, you want him gone because he holds views that you want to effectively eliminate by excluding them from spaces you think belong to you. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 14, 2021

This. ^

It’s almost as if their readers need to be protected from other opinions, approaches than group think. — I Have Questions (@LassFromSC) January 14, 2021

I would add Kevin Williamson here except he blocked me long ago for objecting to him calling trumps sons Uday and Qusay. — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) January 14, 2021

They also want to exclude him because he is an incredibly smart, logical, and effective speaker. They are terrified he might persuade people to think differently. — AnneHerzberg (@AnneHerzberg14) January 14, 2021

Don’t even get me started. Try being a person with a disability he leans conservative. I’m not allowed to open my mouth or wield my pen — DCBelleonWheels (@DCBelleonWheels) January 14, 2021

Also hilarious how they claim "ownership" of such outlets, yet simultaneously insist they're right down the middle. It's all a con … to pass off left-wing slant as indisputable fact.https://t.co/LJblVQJN71 — David Henry (I have zero interest in Parler) (@imau2fan) January 14, 2021

Nobody is more partisan than the progs.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

Might wanna rethink this? Blue-check outlet calls for women to wear pearls on Jan 20 to honor Kamala Harris and OMG-LOL

Thoughts and PRAYERS! Twitter and Facebook’s combined market value tanks BIGLY since banning Trump and 1000s of his supporters

Get this tool a MIRROR! Jake Tapper lecturing others about taking responsibility for Capitol breach does NOT go well, like at all