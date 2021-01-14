Yes, yes this editor is completely immature but AJC calling for women to wear pearls to honor Kamala Harris on the day of the Inauguration?
Pearls? As in a pearl necklace?
Really!?
On Jan. 20 Sen. Kamala Harris will be sworn in as VP of the US. There's a call for women to wear pearls to honor Harris, and to empower women. A Facebook page "Wear Pearls on Jan. 20, 2021," has 300K members. AJC would like to see your pearls. Send a photo to [email protected] pic.twitter.com/zTa1G9L3sZ
— AJC (@ajc) January 13, 2021
Ummm … who wants to tell them?
Someone did not think this through. https://t.co/VwyhiQY13N
— J.R. Bansted (@JHolmsted) January 14, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
When sex scandal and elitism collide. https://t.co/1UiALyVSgs
— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 14, 2021
She wore a pearl necklace…. pic.twitter.com/kICNrD4Cnz
— Non-Jags Board Game Guy (@MoviePaul) January 14, 2021
This might not be the best symbol for her to use. pic.twitter.com/0gTblIFscu
— Unagi (@brownrobin64) January 14, 2021
— emperor of ohio (@ougrad2001) January 14, 2021
This is more appropriate than you think…
— Stranger’s fav caliber is Twisted Tea (@lone_rides) January 14, 2021
— Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) January 14, 2021
— Don Quick-Oats (@DonQuickOatz) January 14, 2021
Oh, thank you Twitter for the laugh.
We so needed that today.
***
Related:
‘Parler’s lawsuits are going to be EPIC’: New evidence shows how Facebook played a pivotal role in Capitol riot
Thoughts and PRAYERS! Twitter and Facebook’s combined market value tanks BIGLY since banning Trump and 1000s of his supporters
Get this tool a MIRROR! Jake Tapper lecturing others about taking responsibility for Capitol breach does NOT go well, like at all