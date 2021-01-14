Yes, yes this editor is completely immature but AJC calling for women to wear pearls to honor Kamala Harris on the day of the Inauguration?

Pearls? As in a pearl necklace?

Really!?

Ummm … who wants to tell them?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, thank you Twitter for the laugh.

We so needed that today.

***

