Zip ties. Really people?

We get it, people fight over stupid crap because it’s 2021 and everything is stupid but c’mon man! This editor was off yesterday and missed the drama around zip ties but apparently since it was a liberal woman who was mocked for asking a stupid question (and yes, there ARE stupid questions) about people really using zip ties it became a whole separate line of outrage. Especially from this yahoo at Yahoo …

The fact Politico gave prime real estate to Ben Shapiro the day after he claimed *everyone* has zip tie restraints at home in an attempt to minimize the Capitol riots and it all being sponsored by the oil and gas lobby tells you more about DC than any newsletter scoop could. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2021

Huh?

People do have zip ties at home. This editor uses them for all sorts of stuff … just sayin’.

Ok?

This guy needs a hobby.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see China from our house.

Mo Mo, a Conservative chick on Twitter, gave Hunter what-for:

If you plan to do a strawman, you should at least have the smarts to not use the same phrase, then add a word that changes the meaning of that phrase entirely. At least that way, it's a clever fallacy rather than a really idiotic one. https://t.co/HzMStKsU7d — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) January 14, 2021

Ouch.

And she hit him again.

It's a sign of how deeply stupid we are that some woman tweets something stupid, gets rightly mocked for it, and we are now on mocking her for it makes you unacceptable in polite society. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) January 14, 2021

If mocking stupid people is unacceptable in polite society this editor is in deep trouble.

Heh.

This is an almost perfect example of current politics. A whole lot of slap fighting over really stupid tangential issues because it's the dipshits' argument version of Operator. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) January 14, 2021

What she said.

