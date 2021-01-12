We knew the fangirling for Biden on the Left was going to be pretty damn annoying over the next four years (or however long Kamala Harris allows him to stay president), but this from Caitlin Flanagan well and truly triggered our gag reflex.

Biden.

Sexy?

Just no.

Is there something … Mother Mary preserve my soul – A tiny bit S[exy] About the way Joe Biden takes off his sport coat? https://t.co/WmouH1vIWz — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) January 11, 2021

All the no.

So much no.

No no no.

HOO boy … we’re not sure we’re gonna make it, folks.

Stop leering at your grandpa. It’s weird. — Focusing on Jess in 2021 (@ShenanigansMom) January 12, 2021

It’s a cult — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) January 12, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I wonder if he's wearing those sexy Depends? — Uncle "Curly" Den PhD ™️ (@denwee) January 12, 2021

Ok, that’s enough of that, people.

You’re too old for him. — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) January 12, 2021

Annnd we’re dead.

Now watch to the end where he can't seem to put in on right. — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) January 12, 2021

So HAWT.

You know when you’re so grossed out your body does an all-over gross-out shiver? That just happened.

No. — ♠️Duchess 🃏of 🃏 Sick of Your Shit♠️ (@AnnaDsays) January 12, 2021

pic.twitter.com/VAgPwEYJas — Caffeine Queen of the Klutzes (@Philly_Hoosier) January 12, 2021

Ffs — Dr Evil (@MD_STAT) January 12, 2021

Not enough FFS in the world.

Caitlin he's a geriatric? — clocks (@DMGiac) January 11, 2021

I don’t see age — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) January 11, 2021

But you see wrinkles, right?

***

