Remember when Democrats wanted to defund the police? Good times.

Since they can use and exploit the deaths of police officers to attack Trump and the Right they suddenly care. Isn’t that adorable? And by adorable we mean predictable, shameful, and disingenuous at best.

The official Blue Lives Matter account had this to say:

The showing of love & compassion today from Democrats & Liberals for the welfare of police officers is amazing. Too bad it never showed up while cops were being murdered by #BLM crowd while cities were being burned to the ground for months on end. Why now? Nevermind. We know. pic.twitter.com/nv5uWGvKNH — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) January 12, 2021

Yeah, we know too.

Never let a crisis or a convenient death go to waste is their party motto.

#BackTheBlue

Always.

Every day.

I have absorbed myself in this subject, but I cannot help it

The same day Illinois reps are thanking Capitol officers for their bravery, they're working on a bill to take away their protections on the job! The creator(s) of the bill have changed the name to try to sneak it past. — Roni Lynn🖤💙🖤 (@VeronicaMos632) January 12, 2021

That’s who they really are, folks.

Amen to that..Well said..💙🖤💙 — Betty Swift-Ramirez (@ladybsr3) January 12, 2021

My thoughts exactly. — Hmmmph (@hmmmph36) January 12, 2021

Facebook has just blocked Law Enforcement Today – with it's nearly 900,000 members – from posting. All admins blocked from posting to any page and group they are associated with. This is out of control. — TexasRistretto ✪ 🇺🇸 (@TexasRistretto) January 12, 2021

But nothing to see here.

The Left totally loves our police officers.

They keep saying so … now.

