Remember when Democrats wanted to defund the police? Good times.

Since they can use and exploit the deaths of police officers to attack Trump and the Right they suddenly care. Isn’t that adorable? And by adorable we mean predictable, shameful, and disingenuous at best.

The official Blue Lives Matter account had this to say:

Yeah, we know too.

Never let a crisis or a convenient death go to waste is their party motto.

Trending

#BackTheBlue

Always.

Every day.

That’s who they really are, folks.

But nothing to see here.

The Left totally loves our police officers.

They keep saying so … now.

***

Tags: Blue Lives MatterCapitolDemocratsliberalspolice officersTrump