When Democrats show you who they really are, believe them.

Ex-Sen. Barbara Boxer has registered as a foreign agent for Hikvision, the Chinese surveillance company blacklisted over targeting of Uyghur Muslims. (Boxer, a co-chair at Mercury Public Affairs, gave $500 to the Biden inaugural committee last month) https://t.co/9ekziAChiH — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 12, 2021

Yikes.

From The Daily Caller:

Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer has registered as a foreign agent for Hikvision USA, the American subsidiary of a Chinese surveillance company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. government. Boxer, a Democrat, registered the work through Mercury Public Affairs, the prominent lobbying firm that she joined as a consultant early last year. Boxer’s registration form, filed through the Justice Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, says she will be “providing strategic counsel” to Hikvision, which produces surveillance equipment for the Chinese government and Chinese military. The Trump administration has cracked down on investments in firms linked to the Chinese government, including Hikvision and Huawei.

Double yikes.

Providing strategic counsel to a company that helps the Chinese government spy on their people and target the Uyghur Muslims.

Democrats are gonna Democrat. Sleepy Joe probably loves this. #TeamPlayer

Just don’t call her ma’am.

