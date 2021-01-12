Rep. Pramila Jayapal has tested positive for COVID.

And it’s the fault of those evil Republicans who sheltered in place during the Capitol lockdown.

No, really, that’s what she’s claiming.

I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.https://t.co/wVmgroKsdf — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021

Oh brother.

Only hours after Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic—creating a superspreader event ON TOP of a domestic terrorist attack. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021

Wow, is she milking this or what?

Any Member who refuses to wear a mask should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy. I'm calling for every single Member who refuses to wear a mask in the Capitol to be fined and removed from the floor by the Sergeant at Arms. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021

If she going to call for them to be censured as well?

Cripes, this is all so stupid.

While I am isolating per the Capitol Physician’s instructions, I will continue to work to the best of my ability because the deep urgency of our many crises is paramount. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021

In other words, she will work to make sure she supports the yahoos trying to impeach Trump.

I share the outrage and anger of those across America who have watched Trump fail to combat this raging pandemic and refuse to take care of Americans who are suffering, dying, and devastated. I will not rest until I do everything in my power to remove this President from office. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021

Pramila, honey, he’s done in 8 days.

This 2 min clip shows you, completely maskless, the entire time: https://t.co/d2dVDh4mE3 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 12, 2021

Oops.

Oops again.

Also, notice she does not mention that she voted in person for Nancy Pelosi …

Oh, you already broke covid rules when re-electing Pelosi as speaker, but you want to pretend you know where you got it? Screw off I normally offer prayers but not to someone who politicizes the announcement that way Cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/8hnKvnFWbj — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 12, 2021

We’ve seen people politicizing the virus for months now but this … this was exceptionally bad.

Interesting isn't it that the restrictions you and your party shoved down people's throats and you claim to have been following (?) came back to bite you in the ass. — steve lowe (@jslowe1949) January 12, 2021

Covid-19 is being passed around The House of Representatives like herpies at a frat party, not because a-symptomatic reps didn’t wear masks but because symptomatic ones exposed you all. Spare us the righteous indignation, Pramila. pic.twitter.com/Ruprawk2OP — The Red-Headed Libertarian (@TRHLofficial) January 12, 2021

Oh, that’s right. A rep showed up after testing positive for COVID to vote for Nancy.

But you know, blame Republicans.

Is the incubation period that fast or are you possibly exposed when the Speaker brought in members who had tested positive to vote for her? — Soxfan4life (@soxfanforevah) January 12, 2021

If a Republican pulled this nonsense it would be a story in the legacy media for days. But since Jayapal has that precious D by her name they’ll help her blame the Republicans.

Because that’s what they do.

***

Related:

Love-fest is OVAH! Don Lemon makes a ranting Chris Cuomo look stupid in segment on free speech and it’s painfully HILARIOUS (watch)

Hey, GOOD LUCK with that! Elon Musk fact-DROPS morons cheering ‘West Coast Big Tech’ for censoring Parler as only he can

OMG THIS! Michael Knowles’ advice for the currently Republican-controlled Senate will PISS Kamala Harris off and it’s glorious