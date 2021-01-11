Far be it for this editor to say anything terribly unkind about Lin Wood, but this tweet from Rep. Thomas Massie highlighting a financial donation Wood made in June of 2020 seems a bit strange for someone so devoted to Trump and the Right.

Just sayin’.

Now, why oh why would Lin have given this group money? A PAC that tried to keep Massie from winning re-election?

That’s just … weird.

And effed up.

Makes one wonder.

That was sort of our reaction.

Yup.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

