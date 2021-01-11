Far be it for this editor to say anything terribly unkind about Lin Wood, but this tweet from Rep. Thomas Massie highlighting a financial donation Wood made in June of 2020 seems a bit strange for someone so devoted to Trump and the Right.

Just sayin’.

According to the FEC, Lin Wood sent $150,000 to a super PAC that tried to keep me from winning re-election this year. Thought some of y’all might find that interesting. pic.twitter.com/HhIIn8A635 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 11, 2021

Now, why oh why would Lin have given this group money? A PAC that tried to keep Massie from winning re-election?

That’s just … weird.

And effed up.

Lin Wood is a leftist. There’s no doubt in my mind. — GAGirl1967 Is Awoman Fweedom Fightew.. (@Tamzilla_52) January 11, 2021

Makes one wonder.

he is WORKING against both Trump and Republicans — Kdino (@kdino975) January 11, 2021

We knew he was a nutburger. This new fact does very little to dissuade is from that belief. — Roast Beast Coach Crash (@Coach_Crash) January 11, 2021

Damn — Phillygirl74 (@Phillygirl741) January 11, 2021

That was sort of our reaction.

Yup.

But, but, but…. They tell me he's fighting for the conservative cause. 🙄 — David Biddle (@davidebiddle) January 11, 2021

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

