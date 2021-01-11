Have you ever noticed how much Nancy Pelosi makes a ‘hand-chopping’ motion when she’s uncomfortable during an interview or a speech? We have in the past made jokes about her literally taking flight from all of the flapping she does when she’s uncomfortable.

Take for example when 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl actually called Nancy out for obstructing COVID relief for EIGHT FREAKIN’ MONTHS.

We’re surprised she didn’t literally float out of that chair.

Watch:

60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl calls out Speaker Pelosi for refusing to compromise on COVID relief: "You held out for eight months." pic.twitter.com/zsR29IXbsq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 11, 2021

‘It was THEIR obstruction.’

Was it Nancy? Was it really? Because yeah, we don’t think so.

And clearly, neither did Lesley.

Nancy has always been corrupt. Mitch is no better. However Nancy held up relief because she wanted to give her friends money i.e kenedy center for arts and other useless organizations. Trump said he want a bill that was for the people only. — Jim Jam (@pi_mij) January 11, 2021

Does Nancy pelosi know what she is saying? There’s so much hand talking. Is she signaling with those hand movements? — SL (@slaurie526) January 11, 2021

Hello, Internal Revenue Service…..?? It's Nancy. I got another one for you. — FWEEEEE SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) January 11, 2021

In other words, you held it up Nancy. Retire retire retire — 🇺🇸All American Girl🇺🇸 (@ConservUSA38) January 11, 2021

Considering we’re fairly certain Pilate himself may have voted for her, yes, she needs to retire.

Sounds like everyone she was holding out for still had paying jobs. — Dani-ish,SA MBs (@Dan__i) January 11, 2021

"No no… We didn't hold it up. We held it up because…" — 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟖𝟏𝟒 (@AntiHeroActual) January 11, 2021

Yeah, it’s a train wreck.

Ain’t it fun?

For Nancy to actually change expressions with the amount of Botox in her face … impressive.

