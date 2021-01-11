First, they came for the conservatives, and nobody said anything. Ok, so that’s not true, we said a lot but dangit, the poem doesn’t really work if we admit a bunch of us said something it’s just that big tech didn’t care.

Then they came for the libertarians …

Ron Paul.

REALLY?!

Because Ron and his talk of freedom are just too darn scary.

Awww, but things are different now because talking about limiting the power and scope of government somehow goes against the community standards of Facebook. Anyone else feel like these companies are overplaying their hand?

Ahem.

This is where Greg Gutfeld went, just FYI.

They do seem to get confused if the topic isn’t how many genders there are OR that orange man bad.

Yup. If you talk about limiting the government at all it’s likely being flagged as dangerous.

Yay.

Ding ding ding.

***

Tags: censoredFacebookron paul