First, they came for the conservatives, and nobody said anything. Ok, so that’s not true, we said a lot but dangit, the poem doesn’t really work if we admit a bunch of us said something it’s just that big tech didn’t care.

Then they came for the libertarians …

With no explanation other than "repeatedly going against our community standards," @Facebook has blocked me from managing my page. Never have we received notice of violating community standards in the past and nowhere is the offending post identified. pic.twitter.com/EdMyW9gufa — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 11, 2021

Ron Paul.

REALLY?!

Because Ron and his talk of freedom are just too darn scary.

The only thing we posted to Facebook today was my weekly "Texas Straight Talk" column, which I have published every week since 1976. — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 11, 2021

Awww, but things are different now because talking about limiting the power and scope of government somehow goes against the community standards of Facebook. Anyone else feel like these companies are overplaying their hand?

Ahem.

You are welcome on @onlocals. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 11, 2021

This is where Greg Gutfeld went, just FYI.

Sir, to be honest that might be too much for $FB to handle. Just based on that title! Keep up the good fight! — Anders (@AndersChiTown) January 11, 2021

They do seem to get confused if the topic isn’t how many genders there are OR that orange man bad.

Have a chat with your son, doctor — DFYNT (@Defyantofficial) January 11, 2021

Let the games begin… thanks to the overridden veto the providers of social media are taking additional steps to ensure folks only read what the CEOs of said corps want — Prodaddio (@mark60128185) January 11, 2021

Welcome to 2021…..the beginning of managed speech and thought. pic.twitter.com/WJV22VezZk — e.alister.stan (@StanAlister) January 11, 2021

They’ve added a new algorithm to filter out a specific content. Perhaps you’ve “tap-danced” around that subject, and now you are flagged as a “potential offender”. It’s been a successful means of keeping dangerous content off the platforms in the past. — Matt 🔔 (@Matt5783) January 11, 2021

Yup. If you talk about limiting the government at all it’s likely being flagged as dangerous.

Yay.

Why is anybody still on Facebook? — Maria ⏳🎶 (@ml_1maria) January 11, 2021

Welcome to the club…. SPEAK OUT ON IT!!!! — tinktink (@babytinkrbell) January 11, 2021

Face it. We're being discriminated against because of our freedom of speech threatens people of power. — Richard L Lancaster (@RichardLLancas1) January 11, 2021

Ding ding ding.

***

